Police ‘making enquiries’ as mother says morphine dose ‘did end’ ill son’s life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police ‘making enquiries’ as mother says morphine dose ‘did end’ ill son’s life

By Press Association
Antonya Cooper’s son Hamish died at home in December 1981 aged seven (Antonya Cooper/PA Real Life)
Antonya Cooper’s son Hamish died at home in December 1981 aged seven (Antonya Cooper/PA Real Life)

Police have said they are “making enquiries” after a mother told how she gave her cancer-stricken son a dose of morphine she believes “did quietly end his life” more than 40 years ago.

Antonya Cooper’s son Hamish was five-years-old when he was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma – a rare childhood cancer – and aged seven when he died at home on December 1 1981.

Ms Cooper, a former chair of Neuroblastoma UK, who lives in Abingdon in Oxfordshire, said her young son had been “in a lot of pain” by the end of his life.

She told BBC Radio Oxford: “I gave him a large dose of morphine that did quietly end his life.”

Thames Valley Police said it was “aware of reports relating to an apparent case of assisted dying of a seven-year-old boy in 1981”.

The service added: “At this early stage, the force is making enquiries into these reports and is not in a position to comment further while these investigations continue.”

Speaking about her final moments with her son, Ms Cooper told PA Real Life in May: “In the middle of the night, we were by his bedside.

Mother who lost her seven-year-old son to cancer now faces her own terminal diagnosis
Antonya Cooper is now living with incurable cancer (Antonya Cooper/PA Real Life)

“He was expressing that he had pain and I said, ‘Would you like me to take the pain away?’

“He said, ‘Yes please, Mama’, and so I gave him a dose of morphine sulphate through his Hickman catheter.

“We had watched him brave through all that beastly treatment, we had had him for longer than the original prognosis, so the time was right.”

Euthanasia – deliberately ending a person’s life to relieve suffering – is illegal in England and could be prosecuted as murder or manslaughter.

As with all criminal offences, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) must follow the principles set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors when deciding whether to start or continue a prosecution.

Ms Cooper, who is now living with her own incurable cancer and has joined assisted dying clinic Dignitas, was asked by the BBC if she understood she was potentially admitting to manslaughter or murder and replied: “Yes.”

She told the radio programme: “If they come 43 years after I have allowed Hamish to die peacefully, then I would have to face the consequences. But they would have to be quick, because I’m dying too.”

The conversation around assisted dying and calls for a change in the law has become louder in recent months, with legislation being considered in Scotland, the Isle of Man and Jersey.

Dame Esther Rantzen
Dame Esther Rantzen has called for a free vote on assisted dying in Parliament (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Famous faces such as broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, who has previously described the current law as “increasingly unbearable”, and presenter Dame Prue Leith, who called for “less pearl-clutching” and more constructive conversation on the issue, have spoken out on the subject.

In December, Dame Esther Rantzen – who has stage 4 lung cancer – revealed she had joined Dignitas.

The Childline founder and broadcaster has called for a free vote on assisted dying in Parliament.

Campaigners opposed to a change in the law have voiced concerns that legalising assisted dying could put pressure on vulnerable people to end their lives for fear of being a burden on others, and argue the disabled, elderly, sick or depressed could be especially at risk.