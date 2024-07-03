People-smuggler jailed over Essex lorry deaths to be deported

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People-smuggler jailed over Essex lorry deaths to be deported

By Press Association
Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who was jailed over the deaths of 39 people in a lorry trailer in Essex in 2019, is set to be deported (Essex Police/PA)
Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who was jailed over the deaths of 39 people in a lorry trailer in Essex in 2019, is set to be deported (Essex Police/PA)

A Romanian man jailed over the deaths of 39 people in a lorry trailer in Essex will be deported without paying a penny to his victims’ families.

Marius Mihai Draghici, 51, fled the UK after the Vietnamese nationals died in the airtight sealed container as it was being transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in October 2019.

In August 2022, Draghici, who was said to be a “right-hand man” in a long-running people-smuggling ring, was detained in Romania and extradited back to the UK.

Images issued by Essex Police of the 39 Vietnamese migrants, aged between 15 and 44, that were found dead in the back of a trailer in Essex on October 23, 2019
Images issued by Essex Police of the 39 Vietnamese migrants, aged between 15 and 44, that were found dead in the back of a trailer in Essex on October 23, 2019 (Essex Police/PA)

Last year, he pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and was jailed for 12 years and seven months.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Ben Holt told a confiscation hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft KC that Draghici would not be pursued for proceeds of crime.

He told the Old Bailey: “Following an investigation, no assets have been discovered and in any event it is understood Mr Draghici will be deported shortly and therefore no proceedings are to be pursued.”

The defendant had joined the brief hearing by video link from Stocken category C prison in the East Midlands and declined the services of a translator.

It is understand that he will serve the remainder of his prison sentence in Romania following his deportation.

Sentencing last year, Mr Justice Garnham had said Draghici was an “essential cog” in a criminal conspiracy which made “astonishing profits out of the exploitation of people desperate to get to the UK”.

In all, 11 men have been convicted of their involvement in the lucrative people-smuggling ring.

In addition to Draghici, four other men were jailed for between 13 and 27 years for the manslaughters of the men, women and children.

They are: Ringleader Gheorghe Nica, 47, of Basildon, Essex, haulier boss Ronan Hughes, 44, of Armagh, Maurice Robinson, 29, of Craigavon, who found the bodies, and Eamonn Harrison, 27, of County Down, who had collected the victims on the continent.

To date, more than £283,000 in ill-gotten gains has been ordered to be paid by defendants as compensation to the victims’ families.