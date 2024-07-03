Putin and Xi get together in Kazakhstan at summit of non-western countries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putin and Xi get together in Kazakhstan at summit of non-western countries

By Press Association
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during their meeting on the side-lines of the Shanghai Co-operation (Sergey Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Wednesday for the second time in as many months as they visited Kazakhstan for a session of an international group founded to counter Western alliances.

Mr Putin and Mr Xi last got together in May when the Kremlin leader visited Beijing to underscore their close partnership that opposes the US-led democratic order and seeks to promote a more “multipolar” world.

Now they will be holding meetings amid the annual session of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation taking place on Wednesday and Thursday in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation was established in 2001 by China and Russia to discuss security concerns in Central Asia and the wider region. Other members are Iran, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Kazakhstan SCO
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands as they pose for photos (Sergey Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Observer states and dialogue partners include Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Besides Mr Putin and Mr Xi, and summit host President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev; other leaders there will be Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan; President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan; President Emomali Rakhmon of Tajikistan; and President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan.

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus will attend because his nation is becoming a full member.

Also present will be UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is visiting central Asia. Mr Guterres wants “to position the UN as an inclusive organisation that’s talking to all the big clubs,” said Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Centre.

Kazakhstan China
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Astana (Kazakhstan’s Presidential Press Office via AP)

Mr Putin wants to show that Russia is not isolated over Western sanctions from the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

An arrest warrant has been issued for him by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for abductions of children from Ukraine. Kazakhstan is not party to the Rome Statute and thus is not obliged to arrest him.

For Mr Putin, the meeting is about “prestige and the symbolic optics that he’s not alone,” Mr Gabuev said.

Indeed, the Russian leader on Wednesday had multiple meetings with other leaders on the side-lines of the summit, all diligently aired by Russian state TV.

Kazakhstan Russia
Vladimir Putin shakes hands with diplomats upon his arrival at the international airport in Astana (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

At a meeting with Mr Xi on Wednesday, Mr Putin hailed the SCO as “one of the key pillars of a fair, multipolar world order,” and said ties between Moscow and Beijing are “experiencing the best period in their history.”

Both face soaring tensions with the West and have met about 40 times.

Their meeting in China in May underscored Beijing’s diplomatic support for Moscow and how it is a top market for its oil and gas. Russia has relied on Beijing as a main source of high-tech imports to keep its military machine running.

The SCO helps China project its influence, especially across central Asia and the Global South. Mr Xi called for “bridges of communication” between countries last week and wants to further promote China as an alternative to the US and its allies.

For host Kazakhstan and the other central Asian nations, the meeting is a way to further their co-operation with bigger, more powerful neighbours.

This year, close Moscow ally Belarus will become a full member of the organisation, and its admission indicates how Russia wants to bolster blocs of non-Western countries.

China has backed Moscow amid the fighting in Ukraine, but at a meeting of the SCO in 2022, Mr Putin referred to Beijing’s unspecified “concerns” over the conflict.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi then called for an end to the fighting without voicing explicit disapproval of Moscow’s action.

Neither Ukraine nor any of its Western backers are attending, and major talks – or breakthroughs – on the war are not expected.

But because it is rare these days for any meeting to include the heads of Russia, China, Turkey and the UN, the possibility of talks about the war might be raised, at least on the peripheries of the summit, probably behind closed doors.

There could be “a lot of side-line discussions on Ukraine, as it is a big issue which concerns all of us,” a senior Kazakh official told the Associated Press.