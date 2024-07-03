William and Kate to donate privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William and Kate to donate privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be following the impact of the storm closely (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts after the powerful storm tore through islands in the south-east Caribbean.

At least six people are known to have been killed in Grenada, Venezuela and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

William and Kate will support relief efforts and continue to follow the impact closely, the PA news agency understands.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Little Cayman, and Cayman Brac.

Hurricane Beryl was forecast to be near major-hurricane strength when it passed near or over Jamaica early on Wednesday, and near the Cayman Islands on Thursday and into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

A hurricane watch was in effect for Haiti’s southern coast and the Yucatan’s east coast, as Belize issued a tropical storm watch stretching south from its border with Mexico to Belize City.

Late on Monday, Beryl became the earliest storm to develop into a Category five hurricane in the Atlantic and peaked at winds of 165mph on Tuesday before weakening to a still-destructive Category four.

On Wednesday, the storm was about 250 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. It had top winds of 145mph and was moving west-northwest at 22mph, the centre said.

Three people were reported killed in Grenada and Carriacou and another in St Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said.

Two other deaths were reported in northern Venezuela, where five people are missing, officials said.

One fatality in Grenada occurred after a tree fell on a house.