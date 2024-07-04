Police launch review of investigation into fatal school crash in Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police launch review of investigation into fatal school crash in Wimbledon

By Press Association
The Metropolitan Police have launched a review of the investigation into a fatal school car crash (Yui Mok/PA)
The Metropolitan Police have launched a review of the investigation into a car crash at a school which killed two eight-year-old girls.

According to the force, the review was opened after “concerns” were raised by the families of Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, who died after the crash at the Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, on July 6 last year.

The families said they remained “unconvinced” that the investigation was conducted thoroughly after it was announced last week that the driver of the 4×4 had suffered an epileptic seizure behind the wheel and would not face criminal charges.

Picture of a smiling girl in school uniform
Nuria Sajjad (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA)

In a statement on Thursday, the Met said: “Having listened to concerns from the families of both Nuria and Selena – and other parties affected – we are committed to addressing their questions, and the Specialist Crime Review Group (SCRG) will therefore be carrying out a review of the investigation.”

The force said officers worked “tirelessly through every detail of the incident” to ensure a complete investigation.

The former headteacher of the school, who held the role at the time of the crash said she feels “let down” by the police investigation.

Helen Lowe told the BBC: “I think the words ‘thorough’ and ‘tireless’ suggest that you would have a body of evidence that you would be able to share… but in some areas there was just a complete lack of knowledge, of basic information.

“Maybe when they go away and look at the evidence, they will remember the answers. But there were a number of occasions where they weren’t sure if something had been done, or they couldn’t remember.

“At this moment in time, it would appear that I have been let down by them.”

Picture of a smiling girl in school uniform
Selena Lau (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA)

In a joint statement issued after it was announced that the driver, Claire Freemantle, would not face criminal charges, the girls’ families said: “We remain unconvinced that the investigation has been conducted thoroughly.

“We remain unconvinced that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have reached a decision based on all the facts. Justice has neither been done, nor has been seen to be done today.”

They added that Nuria and Selena “deserved better”.

Ms Freemantle expressed her “deepest sorrow” in a statement to the PA news agency and said she had “no recollection of what took place” after losing consciousness.

The school had been celebrating the last day of the summer term when the tragedy unfolded.

Several other people were injured when the 4×4 crashed through a fence and hit a building.