Home News UK & World

Manchester United hand Erik ten Hag contract extension until 2026

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag helped United win the FA Cup last season (Nick Potts/PA)
Erik ten Hag helped United win the FA Cup last season (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has signed a contract extension until 2026.

The Dutchman’s position was under scrutiny during an underwhelming 2023-24 Premier League campaign in which United finished eighth.

He changed the feeling around the club by guiding his side to FA Cup success – beating rivals Manchester City in the final in May – and United have now offered him a longer deal.

Ten Hag told the club’s website: “I am very pleased to have reached agreement with the club to continue working together.

“Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.

“However, we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead to reach the levels expected of Manchester United, which means challenging for English and European titles.

“In my discussions with the club, we have found complete unity in our vision for reaching those goals, and we are all strongly committed to making that journey together.”

Ten Hag was appointed United boss in 2022 after impressing with Ajax.

Erik ten Hag gestures on the touchline during a game
United’s form was inconsistent under Erik ten Hag last season (Mike Egerton/PA)

He oversaw a League Cup triumph – the club’s first trophy in six years – and a third-placed finish in his first season but performances last year were inconsistent.

A review took place at the end of the campaign and, in light of the cup triumph, it was determined Ten Hag should remain in charge.

The new deal is not a full refresh of the 54-year-old’s contract terms but extends his existing agreement by 12 months. Ten Hag had been entering the final year of his contract.

Confirmation comes in the same week that Dan Ashworth was finally appointed as United’s new sporting director after months of negotiations with his previous employers Newcastle.

Ashworth said: “With two trophies in the past two seasons, Erik has reinforced his record as one of the most consistently successful coaches in European football.

“While the club’s review of last season highlighted areas for improvement, it also reached a clear conclusion that Erik was the best partner for us to work with in driving up standards and outcomes.

“This group of players and staff have already shown they are capable of competing and winning at the top level – now we need to do it more consistently.

“With our strengthened football leadership team now in place, we are looking forward to working hand-in-hand with Erik to achieve our shared ambitions for this football club.”