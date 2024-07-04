Man arrested after police dog dies following search of water at country park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested after police dog dies following search of water at country park

By Press Association
General view of the entrance to Watermead Country Park (Rui Vieira/PA)
General view of the entrance to Watermead Country Park (Rui Vieira/PA)

A police dog has died after entering the water to search for a suspect at a country park in Leicestershire.

Officers said a man wanted by Nottinghamshire Police was detained on suspicion of attempted murder at Watermead Country Park in Birstall, near Leicester, on Wednesday, before being further arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.

The dog was confirmed dead after being taken to a vet on Wednesday afternoon.

A statement issued by Leicestershire Police said officers were responding to a report that a man, who was wanted by the Nottinghamshire force, may have been in the area.

The statement added: “As part of our response to the incident, a police dog was also deployed to assist with the search.

“The suspect made off from officers before entering the water in Watermead Park.

“The police dog became unresponsive after it also entered the water and was taken to a vet where it was confirmed they had sadly died.

“Following a continued search of the surrounding area, the suspect, a 27-year-old man, was located in the park and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

“He remains in police custody.”

An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the dog’s death, while the attempted murder inquiry is being led by Nottinghamshire Police.

Detective Inspector Claire Hughes said: “This is an extremely sad incident that has resulted in the death of one of our police dogs.

“Colleagues are supporting the dog’s handler at this understandably difficult time and our investigation to establish what happened is ongoing.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have any information at all relating to this incident and has not as yet spoken to police to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 293 of July 3.