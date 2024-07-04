Ex-police watchdog chief raped and molested girls at leisure centre, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-police watchdog chief raped and molested girls at leisure centre, court told

By Press Association
Former Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) director general Michael Lockwood at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, central London (/PA)
Former Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) director general Michael Lockwood at Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London (/PA)

The former head of the police watchdog raped and indecently assaulted two 14-year-old girls while working as a lifeguard at a leisure centre more than 30 years ago, a court has heard.

Michael Lockwood, 65, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of 17 charges, three rapes and 14 indecent assaults, relating to the children between 1979 and 1986.

It is claimed that while in his 20s, he repeatedly raped one of the girls in a storeroom at a leisure centre near Hull, in East Yorkshire.

He pulled another girl into a male toilet cubicle at the centre where he kissed and sexually touched her, it was claimed.

Jurors heard it was “common knowledge” among fellow lifeguards who sang about them being “locked in the lavatory” together.

Opening the trial on Thursday, prosecutor Jonathan Polnay KC said Lockwood had worked at the leisure centre while a student at Hull University and later, after he got a job as senior auditor at Humberside County Council.

He went on to have a “distinguished” career in local government before becoming director general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is the police complaints watchdog for England and Wales, the court was told.

The first woman to come forward was a “naive and inexperienced” 14-year-old schoolgirl when she met Lockwood at the leisure centre in the 1980s, jurors heard.

Lockwood would give her a lift home in his Ford Capri car, which she thought was “incredibly cool”, the court was told.

Mr Polnay said: “The imbalance is obvious in everything, age, money, experience and power.”

After Lockwood first kissed the girl on a walk after dark, she thought they were in a “proper relationship”, the prosecutor said.

He kissed her again and touched her breasts when he dropped round the corner from her home in his Capri, it was alleged.

The defendant took matters further and led her to a chemicals storeroom at the leisure centre where he kissed and touched her and made her engage in a sexual act, it was claimed.

He later indecently assaulted and raped her in the storeroom, jurors were told.

Central Criminal Court stock
The trial is being heard at the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)

The complainant, who is now in her 50s, said that it “just happened and I didn’t resist”, Mr Polnay said.

He told jurors: “At the time, (she) was a child. She trusted Mr Lockwood. She was worried if anyone found out what had happened she would be in trouble and would be banned from the leisure centre – a child’s thought as to what was being done to her.

“The prosecution say what happened was very far from consent. (She) did not consent to sex with the defendant. She submitted, not consented, to his control.

“The age – her a child in third form, him a grown man of 26 – all of the circumstances, and therefore the serious power imbalance, all points to this.”

Lockwood is accused of raping the child twice more, Mr Polnay.

The woman went to police after events in her life caused her to go over what happened in her past in 2020, jurors heard.

Following his arrest, Lockwood initially denied knowing her, later suggested she was “obsessed” with him.

He insisted the allegations were untrue, saying: “I know for certain that I never had sexual intercourse with anyone in the leisure centre.

“I do not recall there being a store cupboard on the ground floor, there may have been but I would never have jeopardised my career or job by having sexual intercourse with anyone anywhere at a public place.”

A second woman, who was also 14 when she met Lockwood, came forward after reading reports about the sexual allegations in a local newspaper.

She first met him at the leisure centre years before the first complainant, the court was told.

They got chatting and one day he pulled her into a male toilet cubicle and kissed her, it was claimed.

He allegedly went on to sexually touch the girl again in the same toilet.

Mr Polnay said: “It was pretty much common knowledge amongst the lifeguards that this was going on on Mr Lockwood’s break.

“On one of occasion the other lifeguards started singing a song about it with the lyrics (girl’s name) and Mike got locked in the lavatory’.”

Mr Polnay suggested that the singing may have prompted Lockwood to move his encounters with the girl to a storeroom.

When the girl was aged 15, Lockwood engaged in sexual activity with her on the back seat of his mother’s car, it was claimed.

In a police interview last year, Lockwood said he was “shocked and upset” at her allegations.

He accepted they had been in a sexual relationship but insisted that at the time he believed she was over 16.

Lockwood, of Epsom, Surrey, denies three counts of rape and six counts of indecent assault relating to the first complainant between October 1985 and March 1986.

He has also pleaded not guilty to eight indecent assaults on the second complainant on dates between August 1979 and August 1981.

The Old Bailey trial before Mr Justice Bennathan continues.