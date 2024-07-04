Anjem Choudary joked about terrorist attacks ahead of TV interview, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anjem Choudary joked about terrorist attacks ahead of TV interview, court told

By Press Association
The 57-year-old is accused of taking a ‘caretaker role’ in directing Al-Muhajiroun (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary made a joke about terrorist attacks before a television interview, a court has heard.

Choudary, who was convicted of supporting the so-called Islamic State in 2016, is accused of taking a “caretaker role” in directing Al-Muhajiroun (ALM), as well as being a member of the banned organisation and encouraging support for it through online meetings.

The 57-year-old, of Ilford, east London, is said to have given lectures to the New York-based Islamic Thinkers Society, which prosecutors allege was “the same” as ALM.

During a “count to 10” soundcheck before an interview with broadcaster CNN around 2016, Choudary made reference to 9/11, the 7/7 bombings and the 2004 Madrid train bombings, Woolwich Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Tom Little KC asked him: “Did you say 1,2,3,4,5, 9/11, 7/7/?”

Choudary said the joke was “not serious” and claimed there had been “rib-tickling” going on with the crew.

When the preacher said he could not fully remember the interview, Mr Little said: “Is it a fact you joke about terror incidents all the time, and you’ve lost track?

“Isn’t the position that you took pleasure from the twin towers attacks?”

Choudary replied: “No.”

“You’ve continued to joke about it ever since,” Mr Little added.

Choudary previously told the trial that a joke he made about 9/11 during a lecture on the anniversary of the terror attacks was “inappropriate”.

Pressed by the prosecutor on whether he had continued to support ALM after it was disbanded, Choudary said: “It hasn’t existed since 2004, the only one who’s trying to flog that dead parrot is yourself.”

“We’ll return to that parrot later,” Mr Little replied.

Choudary, who has previously described how a “Kevin Keegan effect” made people link him to the terror group, was interrupted by the judge as he spoke about the Labour MP Tony Benn, who died in 2014.

Mr Justice Wall said: “Mr Choudary, we don’t need to go into Tony Benn.

“Not everything has to be illustrated by an analogy.”

Woolwich Crown Court
The trial was being held at Woolwich Crown Court (Alamy/PA)

Also on trial is Khaled Hussein, 29, from Canada, who prosecutors say was a “follower and dedicated supporter” of Choudary.

He has pleaded not guilty to membership of ALM, while Choudary denies directing a terrorist organisation, being a member of a proscribed organisation and addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation.

Choudary told the trial he had not directed ALM, and had only taken care of the “affairs” of a former leader after he left the country.

He was arrested in east London on July 17 of last year while Hussein was detained at Heathrow having arrived on a flight the same day.

The trial continues.