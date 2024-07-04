Keir we go – the newspaper front pages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Keir we go – the newspaper front pages

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)

While the votes are still being tallied, all signs are pointing to a home run for the Labour Party, with the story dominating Friday’s front pages.

The exit poll and the majority of British newspapers — the iThe Times, the Independent, the Daily Mail, and the Daily Telegraph, to be exact — all say the same thing: Labour is on course for a “landslide” victory.

The front page of The Guardian reports that Sir Keir Starmer is on course to enter Number 10 if the exit poll findings are to be believed.

The Daily Mirror looks beyond the vote to the seemingly likely Labour government of tomorrow with: “Keir we go.”

The Metro used a pun to report on the result, dubbing the Labour leader “Keir Stormer” as he storms towards the finish line to become Prime Minister.

The Sun uses a simple phrase to sum up voter sentiment and the likely change of government: “Britain sees red.”

The Daily Express describes the “election wipeout” as a “crushing blow” for the Conservatives, as numbers suggest Labour will form government with a majority of 170.

Lastly, the Daily Star has dedicated its front page to recounting its favourite moments from the last 14 years of a Conservative government.