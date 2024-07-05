Hurricane Beryl strengthens as it heads towards Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hurricane Beryl strengthens as it heads towards Mexico

By Press Association
Shermaine Baptiste, left, and a friend look into her destroyed bedroom after it was hit by Hurricane Beryl in Clifton, Union Island, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Lucanus Ollivierre/AP)
Shermaine Baptiste, left, and a friend look into her destroyed bedroom after it was hit by Hurricane Beryl in Clifton, Union Island, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Lucanus Ollivierre/AP)

Hurricane Beryl strengthened back into a Category 3 storm late on Thursday as it headed towards Mexico’s resort-studded Yucatan Peninsula.

It left a trail of destruction across the eastern Caribbean and at least nine people dead.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Beryl, which was the earliest Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic, had winds of 115mph after weakening earlier in the day into a Category 2 storm.

Jack Beven, senior hurricane specialist at the US Hurricane Centre, said “the biggest immediate threat now that the storm is moving away from the Cayman Islands is landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula”.

Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery
A surfer braves the waves in Carlisle Bay as Hurricane Beryl passes through Bridgetown, Barbados (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Beryl was expected to bring heavy rain and winds to Mexico’s Caribbean coast, before crossing the Yucatan peninsula and restrengthening in the Gulf of Mexico to make a second strike on northeast Mexico.

As the wind began gusting over Tulum’s white sand beaches on Thursday afternoon, four-wheelers with megaphones rolled along the sand telling people to leave.

Tourists snapped photos of the growing surf, but military personnel urged them to leave as Beryl headed to an expected landfall around Tulum early on Friday.

Beryl damaged or destroyed 95% of homes on a pair of islands in St Vincent and the Grenadines, jumbled fishing boats in Barbados and ripped off roofs in Jamaica before rumbling past the Cayman Islands early on Thursday.

Mexico’s popular Caribbean coast prepared shelters, evacuated some small outlying coastal communities and even moved sea turtle eggs off beaches threatened by storm surge.

In Playa del Carmen, most businesses were closed on Thursday and some were boarding up windows.

Mexico Tropical Weather
State employees relocate a boat for its protection ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in Progreso, Mexico (Martin Zetina/AP)

The head of Mexico’s civil defence agency, Laura Velazquez, said Beryl is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it hits a relatively unpopulated stretch around Tulum early on Friday.

But once Beryl re-emerges into the Gulf of Mexico a day later, she said, it is again expected to build to hurricane strength and could hit right around the Mexico-US border, at Matamoros. That area was already soaked in June by Tropical Storm Alberto.

Ms Velazquez said temporary storm shelters were in place at schools and hotels but efforts to evacuate a few highly exposed villages — like Punta Allen, which sits on a narrow spit of land south of Tulum, and Mahahual further south — had been only partially successful.

Beryl’s eye wall brushed by Jamaica’s southern coast on Wednesday afternoon while on Thursday morning, telephone poles and trees were blocking the roadways in Kingston.

Authorities confirmed a young man died on Wednesday after he was swept into a storm water drain while trying to retrieve a ball. A woman also died after a house collapsed on her.

Residents took advantage of a break in the rain to begin clearing debris.

Sixty percent of the island remained without electricity, along with a lack of water and limited telecommunications.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tropical Weather
A man stands next to a business destroyed by Hurricane Beryl in Clifton, Union Island, St Vincent and the Grenadines (Lucanus Ollivierre/AP)

Government officials were assessing the damage, but it was hampered by the lack of communication, mainly in southern parishes that suffered the most damage.

The premier of the Cayman Islands, Juliana O’Connor, thanked residents and visitors on Thursday for contributing to the “collective calm” ahead of Beryl by following storm protocols.

Michelle Forbes, the St Vincent and Grenadines director of the National Emergency Management Organisation, said that about 95% of homes in Mayreau and Union Island have been damaged by Hurricane Beryl.

Three people were reported killed in Grenada and Carriacou and another in St Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said. Three other deaths were reported in northern Venezuela, where four people were missing, officials said.

One fatality in Grenada occurred after a tree fell on a house, said Kerryne James, the environment minister.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has promised to rebuild the archipelago.

The US National Hurricane Centre said on Thursday that Tropical Storm Aletta had formed in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico’s coast.

Aletta, which was located about 190 miles from Manzanillo and had maximum sustained winds of 40mph, was forecast to head away from land and dissipate by the weekend.