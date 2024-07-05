Samsung expects profits to jump nearly 15-fold thanks to AI boom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Samsung expects profits to jump nearly 15-fold thanks to AI boom

By Press Association
The AI boom has boosted Samsung’s figures (PA)
The AI boom has boosted Samsung’s figures (PA)

Samsung expects its profits for the second quarter of this year to rise almost 15-fold compared to the same period last year.

The Korean technology giant said it estimates profits for the three months to June to rise to 10.4 trillion won (£5.9 billion), from 670 billion won (£380 million) last year.

It follows a similar jump reported by the firm for the first three months of this year, when it saw a more than 10-fold rise in profits.

The boost in profits and sales is being driven by the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, which has sparked a rise in the prices of advanced computer chips – needed to power advanced AI products.

Samsung is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of computer memory chips or semiconductors, alongside its huge smartphone, wider electronics and home appliances businesses.

The firm’s semiconductor business is also traditionally the biggest revenue earner for the company, and demand for chips is expected to remain strong in the year to come as the rise of AI technologies continues.

In January, Samsung unveiled its latest flagship range of smartphones, the S24 Series, which came complete with a suite of AI-powered tools and features built in.

The phone maker is expected to unveil its next line-up of foldable smartphones next week as part of a now traditional summer update, with more new AI features expected to be announced.

The AI boom has already seen US chip-making giant Nvidia surge past three trillion dollars (£2.35 trillion) in market value, with the firm briefly becoming the world’s most valuable company last month.