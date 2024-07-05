Mother of baby attacked by Lucy Letby says her ‘world fell apart’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mother of baby attacked by Lucy Letby says her ‘world fell apart’

By Press Association
Child K died three days after she born at the Countess of Chester Hospital (Peter Byrne/PA)
Child K died three days after she born at the Countess of Chester Hospital (Peter Byrne/PA)

The mother of a baby girl who killer nurse Lucy Letby attempted to murder said their “world fell apart and changed forever” when she died three days later.

Child K was born “extremely premature” and her death following a planned transfer from the Countess of Chester to a more specialist hospital could not be attributed to Letby, jurors at Manchester Crown Court were told.

Reading her victim personal statement from the witness box as Letby looked on, tearfully at times, Child K’s mother said: “The impact and reactions that we experienced from that day onwards have all been very different and continue to be a part of our lives that most people, including ourselves, struggle to understand, talk about or show support of.”

She told the court it was “a bolt out of the blue” when police called a year later to reveal their daughter’s death was under investigation.

Child K’s mother went on: “We were in complete shock as from what we can recall my care and the care of (Child K) while under the Countess was superb and that within (Child K’s) most critical and needing time that anyone would think or try to knowingly hurt her was unthinkable. She was defenceless. She was in the right place to be looked after.

“And so, what ended up being the next seven-and-half years of investigation and the unknown began.

“Thinking that (Child K) had just fallen into the timeline for consideration, to (Child K) being confirmed as a baby that they would be pursuing a charge for attempted murder.

“How was this possible? How could we have let this happen to her? Why has this happened? What happens next? All questions that were unable to be answered and might never be able to be.

“One day we will have to sit our children down and explain what happened to their big sister and that right now is the biggest task to overcome as yet.

“How do we continue to have (Child K) in our lives positively, as a big sister and not a tainted memory associated with this unthinkable nightmare? We will ensure that (Child K) is seen as their big sister, forever spoken about and never forgotten within our family.

“(Child K) is not here, never will be. We will never have what would give us peace, closure, or a feeling of being a complete family unit.

“However, you Lucy Letby, will never hurt another child or have the privilege and joy that children give. Our time and effort that you have absorbed over the years will stop today and our focus will remain on our beautiful children and building the most exciting and love-filled life that we possibly can.”