Hungarian PM Orban arrives in Moscow for talks with Putin

By Press Association
Mr Orban met Mr Putin in Moscow (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a spokesperson said.

The meeting marks a rare visit to Russia by a European leader since Mr Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine more than two years ago.

Mr Orban’s visit comes only days after he made a similar unannounced trip to Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and proposed that Ukraine should consider agreeing to an immediate ceasefire with Russia.

The Hungarian leader, widely considered Mr Putin’s closest partner in the European Union, has routinely blocked, delayed or watered down EU efforts to assist Ukraine and impose sanctions on Moscow for its war.

He has long argued for a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine but without outlining what that might mean for the country’s territorial integrity or future security.

Mr Orban’s trip to Russia on Friday was a “peace mission”, Bertalan Havasi, his press chief, told Hungarian news agency MTI.

Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto also joined the trip to Moscow, according to a post on his Facebook page.

At the beginning of the month, Hungary took over the six-month rotating presidency of the EU Council, a largely formal role that can be used to shape the bloc’s policy agenda.

Mr Orban has said he wants to use the presidency to advocate for an end to the fighting in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed to a Russian state TV reporter on Friday that Ukraine will be among the topics on the agenda when the two leaders meet.

EU officials have come down hard on Mr Orban for his visit – something only one other European leader has done since the start of the invasion.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer visited Moscow in April 2022, weeks after the invasion, and said he raised the issue of war crims allegedly committed in Ukraine by Russian forces.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said Mr Orban’s visit to Moscow “takes place, exclusively, in the framework of the bilateral relations between Hungary and Russia”.

He added: “Prime Minister Orban has not received any mandate from the EU Council to visit Moscow.

“The EU position on Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is reflected in many European Council conclusions.

“That position excludes official contacts between the EU and President Putin. The Hungarian Prime Minister is thus not representing the EU in any form.”