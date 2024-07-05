Man admits strangling estranged wife with bootlace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man admits strangling estranged wife with bootlace

By Press Association
Rachel McDaid was murdered by her estranged husband, Michael McDaid, at her home in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire in April (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Rachel McDaid was murdered by her estranged husband, Michael McDaid, at her home in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire in April (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

A 60-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering his estranged wife at her home by wrapping a bootlace around her neck and strangling her.

Rachel McDaid, 53, was killed by Michael McDaid in the property in Nottingham Road, Eastwood, before her body was discovered by one of her three sons on April 19, Nottinghamshire Police said.

McDaid left the house after committing the fatal act before returning a few minutes later to find one of the sons trying to enter and telling him: “You can’t go in the house because I’ve killed her.”

The Nottinghamshire force said McDaid had driven away from the scene while calling the police to say his wife was dead and that he was responsible.

A boot with its laces missing was found on a narrow boat McDaid was living on, officers added.

McDaid, of Acre Lane, Aston-on-Trent, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to the offence during an appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Michael McDaid’s actions that day destroyed the lives of the family members he was supposed to care about the most.

“I cannot even begin to comprehend the pain Rachel’s loved ones were put through and what they will no doubt still feel today because of his despicable decision to murder his former partner.

“Michael McDaid admitting what he did in court means the family will thankfully not now have to relive all the details of the ordeal, which I hope provides them with some small degree of comfort.”

McDaid is due to be sentenced next Friday.