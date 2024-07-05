Man admits strangling estranged wife with bootlace

A 60-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering his estranged wife at her home by wrapping a bootlace around her neck and strangling her.

Rachel McDaid, 53, was killed by Michael McDaid in the property in Nottingham Road, Eastwood, before her body was discovered by one of her three sons on April 19, Nottinghamshire Police said.

McDaid left the house after committing the fatal act before returning a few minutes later to find one of the sons trying to enter and telling him: “You can’t go in the house because I’ve killed her.”

A man who strangled his estranged wife to death in her home has admitted carrying out her murder. Rachel McDaid had a bootlace wrapped around her neck when she was discovered in Nottingham Road, Eastwood.https://t.co/LktFdQiPdc pic.twitter.com/FI6fjxgCu5 — Nottinghamshire Police (@nottspolice) July 5, 2024

The Nottinghamshire force said McDaid had driven away from the scene while calling the police to say his wife was dead and that he was responsible.

A boot with its laces missing was found on a narrow boat McDaid was living on, officers added.

McDaid, of Acre Lane, Aston-on-Trent, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to the offence during an appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Michael McDaid’s actions that day destroyed the lives of the family members he was supposed to care about the most.

“I cannot even begin to comprehend the pain Rachel’s loved ones were put through and what they will no doubt still feel today because of his despicable decision to murder his former partner.

“Michael McDaid admitting what he did in court means the family will thankfully not now have to relive all the details of the ordeal, which I hope provides them with some small degree of comfort.”

McDaid is due to be sentenced next Friday.