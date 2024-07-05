Brad Pitt blockbuster, co-produced by Lewis Hamilton, to be named F1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brad Pitt blockbuster, co-produced by Lewis Hamilton, to be named F1

By Press Association
Brad Pitt (left) and Damson Idris are filming for the new movie, F1 (Tim Goode/PA)
Brad Pitt’s previously untitled Formula One blockbuster, co-produced by Lewis Hamilton, will be called F1.

Pitt is filming scenes for the movie at this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone – with the 60-year-old American racing an adapted Formula Two car between practice sessions.

Filming for the movie was delayed amid the US actors’ and writers’ strike.

Filming for the F1 movie is taking place at Silverstone this weekend
But F1 chiefs hope the film – which will be released on June 25 next year – will follow the popularity of Netflix’s Drive to Survive series. A teaser is set to be released ahead of Sunday’s race.

Pitt, 60, will play the role of a veteran driver Sonny Hayes, who is returning to the F1 grid after a long absence.

Alongside his fictional rookie team-mate Joshua Pierce – played by British actor Damson Idris – Pitt lined up with the sport’s 20 drivers prior to last year’s race at Silverstone and the two actors are due to be on the grid again ahead of Sunday’s event.

A garage has also been set up in the paddock at Silverstone for the “11th team”, called APXGP.

Hamilton, 39, has been heavily involved in the script to ensure the film is as authentic as possible. Additional filming is due to take place at six further races this season.

Joseph Kosinski, the man behind Top Gun: Maverick, is directing the film, while Jerry Bruckheimer – who also worked on the Tom Cruise blockbuster – is listed as a producer.