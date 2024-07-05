Epic Games accuses Apple of impeding efforts to launch own app store in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Epic Games accuses Apple of impeding efforts to launch own app store in Europe

By Press Association
Epic said Apple had twice blocked its submission of plans for an Epic Games Store (PA)
Epic said Apple had twice blocked its submission of plans for an Epic Games Store (PA)

Fortnite maker Epic Games has accused Apple of blocking its efforts to set up its own app store for iPhone and iPad users in Europe.

Epic said Apple had twice blocked its submission of plans for an Epic Games Store, which would allow users in Europe to download apps to their Apple devices outside of Apple’s own App Store for the first time.

In a statement posted to X, Epic accused Apple of twice rejecting the gaming firm’s submissions over concerns its design was “too similar” to Apple’s own App Store.

Epic said Apple’s actions were a breach of the EU’s new Digital Markets Act (DMA) – a sweeping set of rules designed to stop big tech companies from cornering digital markets, which have forced Apple to allow people in Europe to download iPhone apps from stores not operated by the US tech giant – a move it has long resisted.

“Apple has rejected our Epic Games Store notarisation submission twice now, claiming the design and position of Epic’s ‘Install’ button is too similar to Apple’s ‘Get’ button and that our ‘In-app purchases’ label is too similar to the App Store’s ‘In-App Purchases’ label,” the company said.

“We are using the same ‘Install’ and ‘In-app purchases’ naming conventions that are used across popular app stores on multiple platforms, and are following standard conventions for buttons in iOS apps.

“We’re just trying to build a store that mobile users can easily understand, and the disclosure of in-app purchases is a regulatory best practice followed by all stores nowadays.”

It is a fresh escalation in a long-running, high-stakes battle between the two companies – Epic has spent years fighting Apple’s exclusive control over the distribution of iPhone apps.

Epic’s most famous game, Fortnite, disappeared from the App Store in 2020 during a row over developer payments and commissions, and the hugely popular battle royale game is still to return to Apple’s platform.

But Epic said it was ready to bring the game back to Apple’s iOS platform in Europe in the coming months.

“Apple’s rejection is arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA, and we’ve shared our concerns with the European Commission,” Epic said in its statement.

“Barring further roadblocks from Apple, we remain ready to launch in the Epic Games Store and Fortnite on iOS in the EU in the next couple of months.”

Apple has been contacted for comment.