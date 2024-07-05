Two killed in attack during July 4 celebrations in California beach city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two killed in attack during July 4 celebrations in California beach city

By Press Association
Police officers stand guard at the crime scene where police say two people were killed and three others injured in Huntington Beach, California (Eugene Garcia/AP)
Two people were killed and three others injured in an attack that broke out during a neighbourhood July 4 gathering in a US beach city, police said Friday.

The county coroner removed two bodies from the crime scene at Huntington Beach on Friday morning, in a residential neighbourhood lined with palm trees.

The violence happened just a few blocks from the beach in a community known as “Surf City USA”.

A 26-year-old Huntington Beach resident was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, said city spokeswoman Jennifer Carey.

Officials released no further details on the attack on Thursday night other than to say it was an “assault with a deadly weapon”.

It began less than two hours after the city’s fireworks display ended roughly a mile away.

Violence was reported across the US on Thursday.

July 4 historically is one of the nation’s deadliest days of the year.

In the Huntington Beach neighbourhood, evidence of a gathering remained, including chairs, a cooler and drink cans on a grassy verge near the homes.

Remnants of fireworks also littered the street.

People on bicycles rode up to crime scene tape blocking off the street on Friday to ask police and bystanders what happened.

The district attorney’s office said they had not yet received the case from police but charges could be filed as early as Monday.

A spokesperson for the Orange County coroner did not have details Friday about the victims’ fatal wounds.

And the mayor did not respond to a request for comment.

Shootings and other violence during the extended July 4 weekend have left at least 18 other people dead, including 11 in Chicago, and injured dozens more nationwide.