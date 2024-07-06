700 officers on duty in London to police multiple protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
700 officers on duty in London to police multiple protests

By Press Association
(Nick Ansell/PA)
(Nick Ansell/PA)

Extra officers will be on duty in London this weekend as a pro-Palestine march, a counter protest and potentially a Just Stop Oil event take place, the Metropolitan Police said.

About 700 officers will be on duty to police the events, plus more to manage smaller protests in London, the Wimbledon Championships and other events, the force added.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) is holding an event from noon on Saturday and there is expected to be a counter protest by Enough is Enough in central London.

The Met has used powers to place conditions on the protests to “ensure we minimise serious disruption to the community and balance the rights of all”, the force said.

Superintendent Martin Kirby, who is leading policing in London this weekend, said: “As always the goal is to protect the right to peaceful protest while minimising the impact of these events, including on London’s Jewish communities.

“Police do not have the power to ban protest unless there is a risk of serious disorder. 

“We have been liaising with the PSC throughout this week and will have a significant number of officers on duty to maintain law and order.

Map showing proposed route of PSC march
The PSC route (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“Officers will be on hand to ensure the events pass off without issue and will step in to deal with any crime or disorder should it occur.

“We will be visible and engaging with those involved in the events and if you see anything of concern we would ask you to talk to officers in the area.”

The force said that since October it has used conditions under the Public Order Act “more extensively than during any other period of protest in recent memory”.

These have been in relation to the route, duration, start and finish times, details of any static assemblies and the ability of those involved to get near “sensitive sites or into communities where fears are most heightened”.

Map showing PSC assembly area
The PSC assembly area (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The PSC march will form up in Russell Square between noon and 1pm. Protesters will follow a route down Southampton Row, Kingsway, Aldwych and into Victoria Embankment, stopping just short of Portcullis House for speeches.

A number of conditions will be in place for the PSC event:
– Any person participating in the PSC and coalition partners’ procession must not deviate from the route shown on the associated map.
– Any person participating in the PSC and coalition partners’ rally must remain within the area indicated in red on the associated map.
– The PSC and coalition partners’ stage may only be set up in Embankment in the place shaded blue on the associated map.
– The PSC and coalition partners’ rally must conclude by 5.30pm.

It is believed Enough is Enough plans a static protest close to the route of the PSC march, the Met said.

Map showing the area of the Enough is Enough event
The Enough is Enough map (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Participants must not gather before noon and must remain in the area on the Strand indicated on the map.

The Met has also imposed conditions on Just Stop Oil after information that suggests the eco campaign group may be planning an event on Saturday.

Any person participating in the “Resistance Starts Here” assembly – or individuals associated with the group – must not enter the area shaded in red on the map. This includes all roads, pavements and green spaces.