Home News UK & World

Family of boy killed in bus collision pay tribute to ‘beautiful and caring soul’

By Press Association
Jonathan Debnam was killed in a collision with a bus (Bedfordshire Police/PA)
The family of a 14-year-old boy who was killed in a crash on the outskirts of Bedford have paid tribute to him as “a beautiful and caring soul”.

Jonathan Debnam, from Shortstown, died after he was involved in a collision with a bus on the A600 High Road just outside the village on Thursday.

In a statement released by Bedfordshire Police, his family remembered him as a budding chef and animal lover with a particular fondness for his cats.

They said: “We are truly devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved son.

“Jonathan was a funny, kind and intelligent boy who loved his family and friends with all his heart.

“An active member of the Army cadets, participating in cadet camps and supporting the other cadets by teaching first aid.

“He had plans to train to work for the Disasters Emergency Committee so he could make a career out of helping others in their time of need.

“A budding chef from an early age and an animal lover who especially loved his cats, with the biggest of hearts.

“Above all else he had a beautiful and caring soul and will be missed by all his family and friends more than words can express.

“Rest in peace our sweet boy.”

The family have asked for privacy.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is an incredibly sad incident, and our sympathies are with the friends and family of Jonathan.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it to get in touch.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam footage of the incident or of the immediate area of the A600 in and around Shortstown, during the time leading up to the collision, which was first reported to police at just before 12pm.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via

https://www.beds.police.uk/ro/report/

or call 101 quoting Operation Dudley or reference 139 of 4 July.