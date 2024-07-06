Texas coast braces for Beryl with storm expected to regain hurricane strength

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Texas coast braces for Beryl with storm expected to regain hurricane strength

By Press Association
Texas officials urged coastal residents to prepare (NOAA via AP)
Texas officials urged coastal residents to prepare (NOAA via AP)

Texas officials are urging coastal residents to brace for a potential hit by Beryl with the storm expected to regain hurricane strength in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Jack Beven, a senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Centre in Miami, said: “We’re expecting the storm to make landfall somewhere on the Texas coast sometime Monday, if the current forecast is correct.

“Should that happen, it’ll most likely be a category one hurricane.”

The earliest storm to develop into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic, Beryl caused at least 11 deaths as it passed through the Caribbean islands earlier in the week.

A woman walks past a food stall destroyed by Hurricane Beryl in the fishing settlement of Rocky Point, Clarendon, Jamaica
Parts of the Caribbean including Jamaica were wrecked by the storm (PA)

It then battered Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane, toppling trees but causing no injuries or deaths before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the Yucatan Peninsula.

The US National Hurricane Centre predicts that Beryl will intensify before making landfall, prompting expanded hurricane and storm surge watches.

Mr Beven said a hurricane warning is expected to be issued on Sunday.

The storm will bring a dangerous storm surge – flooding portions of the Texas coast – as well as hurricane-force winds to a small area and tropical storm conditions with heavy rains to much of the rest of the Texas coast, he said.

“There is an increasing risk of damaging hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge in portions of north-eastern Mexico and the lower and middle Texas coast late Sunday and Monday,” the centre warned.

Texas officials warned the state’s entire coastline to brace for possible flooding, heavy rain and wind as they wait for a more defined path of the storm.

The hurricane centre has issued hurricane and storm surge watches for the Texas coast from the mouth of the Rio Grande north to San Luis Pass, less than 80 miles south of Houston.

On Saturday, Beryl was about 460 miles south-east of Corpus Christi and had top sustained winds of 60mph, according to the National Hurricane Centre. It was moving west-north-west at 12mph.

Texas’s acting governor Dan Patrick, who is filling in for Greg Abbott as he travels in Taiwan, issued a pre-emptive disaster declaration for 40 counties.

Some Texas coastal cities called for voluntary evacuations in low-lying areas prone to flooding, banned beach camping and urged tourists traveling on the July 4 holiday weekend to move recreational vehicles from coastal parks.

Beryl already spread destruction in Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados this week. Three people have been reported dead in Grenada, three in St Vincent and the Grenadines, three in Venezuela and two in Jamaica, officials said.

A man inspects a home destroyed by Hurricane Beryl
It is feared Beryl will strengthen into a hurricane (AP)

Mexican authorities had moved some tourists and residents out of low-lying areas around the Yucatan Peninsula before landfall, but tens of thousands remained to tough out the strong winds and storm surge. Much of the area around Tulum is just a few yards above sea level.

The city was plunged into darkness when the storm knocked out power as it came ashore. Screeching winds set off car alarms across the town. Wind and rain continued to whip the seaside city and surrounding areas on Friday morning. Army brigades roved the streets of the tourist city, clearing fallen trees and power lines.

Although no dead or wounded have been reported, nearly half of Tulum continued to be without electricity, according to Laura Velazquez, national coordinator of Mexican Civil Protection.