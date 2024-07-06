William among fans celebrating England’s Euro 2024 win over Switzerland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

William among fans celebrating England’s Euro 2024 win over Switzerland

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales was in the stands at the Dusseldorf Arena (Martin Rickett/PA)
The Prince of Wales was in the stands at the Dusseldorf Arena (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Prince of Wales was among football fans rejoicing as England won their Euro 2024 quarter-final match against Switzerland on penalties, calling the game “nail biting to the very end” in a post on social media.

The game finished 1-1 but England emerged victorious after a tense penalty shootout which saw them beat their opponents to reach the semi-finals.

William, who is president of the FA, was in the stands at the Dusseldorf Arena watching the match and was seen cheering on England throughout the game.

In a personally-signed message on X, he said: “Nail biting to the very end. Well done @England! Semi-finals here we come! We believe. W.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also posted online to mark England’s win, saying: “Calm under pressure. Brilliant win @England.”

William was seen out of his seat and punching the air after England equalised in the 80th minute, around five minutes after Switzerland scored the first goal.

Elsewhere, England fans were pictured celebrating Bukayo Saka’s equaliser as they watched from a series of screenings, including at BOXPARK, Wembley, Sandown Park, Esher and Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire.

Fans watching England v Switzerland – UEFA Euro 2024
England fans were jubilant after the team equalised (Zac Goodwin/PA)

One man crowd-surfed shirtless at Millennium Square in Leeds to celebrate Saka’s strike.

The match went to extra time with the two teams drawing 1-1.

In BOXPARK, fans danced to Tubthumping by Chumbawamba singing, “I get knocked down, but I get up again”, as they prepared to watch extra time.

A man crowd-surfs shirtless after England equalise against Switzerland
England fans at Millennium Square in Leeds (Peter Byrne/PA)

After 30 minutes of no goals, the two sides entered into a tense penalty shootout, which England won after netting all five attempts.

The Switzerland clash was Southgate’s 100th game in charge of the senior national team and his 24th match as England manager at a major tournament – nine more than anyone else in history.