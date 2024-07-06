Netherlands fight back with two quick goals to set up England semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Netherlands fight back with two quick goals to set up England semi-final

By Press Association
The Netherlands set up a Euro 2024 semi-final against England (Markus Schreiber/AP)
The Netherlands set up a Euro 2024 semi-final against England (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Netherlands struck twice in quick succession as they came from behind to book a Euro 2024 semi-final against England with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Turkey.

Samet Akaydin gave Turkey a 35th-minute lead in a tense quarter-final encounter in Berlin on Saturday but the Netherlands rallied after the break.

Stefan De Vrij headed the equaliser after 70 minutes and the turnaround was completed six minutes later when Mert Muldur turned into his own net under pressure from Cody Gakpo.

Turkey piled forward in search of a late equaliser but Bart Verbruggen produced a brilliant reaction save to deny Kerem Akturkoglu in a nervous finale.

The Netherlands started brightly with Memphis Depay shooting over after playing a one-two with Gakpo, who then dragged a shot wide himself.

Yet the positive opening was not to last in what was a largely-scrappy first half.

Turkey finally began to settle towards the end of the opening period and went close when Kenan Yildiz flashed a shot over.

The Dutch failed to heed that warning and were punished after 35 minutes when clearing a corner only as far as Arda Guler.

The Real Madrid youngster lifted the ball towards the far post where Akaydin powered home a header.

It was not until the second half, following the introduction of Wout Weghorst, that the Netherlands began to threaten.

Weghorst immediately stretched the Turkey defence and his dangerous header across goal was almost turned in by Depay, although the flag was raised.

Turkey remained dangerous and Guler struck the outside of the post with a low free-kick.

Turkey also wanted a penalty after Verbruggen parried a Yildiz shot and Weghorst tangled with Kaan Ayhan in the aftermath, but the Dutch escaped.

Weghorst turned his attention to the other end and tested Mert Gunok, while Depay also shot at the goalkeeper.

As pressure increased, the equaliser came as Depay exchanged passes with Jerdy Schouten and crossed for De Vrij to rise and score with a firm header.

Turkey were still reeling when the Dutch snatched the lead soon after.

Denzel Dumfries broke down the right and fizzed a dangerous low ball into the box towards Gakpo.

The Liverpool forward attacked the ball but the final touch came off Muldur as it was bundled in.

Turkey threw themselves forward but were thwarted as Schouten and Micky Van de Ven blocked from Zeki Celik and Akturkoglu respectively.

Akturkoglu had one last chance in stoppage-time but Verbruggen denied him at point-blank range as the Dutch clung on.

Turkey’s frustration was evident as unused substitute Bertug Yildirim was shown a red card for his antics on the touchline.