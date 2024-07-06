Heavy rain on way again which could affect Wimbledon and British Grand Prix

Heavy rain is forecast which could affect Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, the Met Office said.

Temperatures across the UK were below average for the time of year on Saturday by 2-3C, with a high of 21C being reached in Northern Ireland, the forecaster said.

Similar temperatures are expected on Sunday, along with heavy rain and the potential for disruption to Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix in the afternoon.

Another day of sunshine and showers to come on Sunday 🌦️ Here is the latest #4cast 👇 pic.twitter.com/Kkpao1pGCV — Met Office (@metoffice) July 6, 2024

And a yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for the North Wales and Merseyside areas between 4am and 10am on Sunday.

This means heavy showers may cause some travel disruption and flooding in the morning.

Thunder is also possible on Sunday, most likely in the west, and high temperatures of 17-19C, with a chance of 20C on the east coast.

Speaking on Saturday, Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “We’ve had quite a few heavy showers across the country today, there was some pretty heavy rain in the east but that’s cleared and left us with showers.

Feeling rather chilly in the north tonight underneath any lengthy clear spells, with temperatures in rural spots dipping into the mid to low single figures 📉 pic.twitter.com/hU3H14ew6C — Met Office (@metoffice) July 6, 2024

“There will be more, tomorrow is sunshine and showers across the whole of the UK, but not quite as windy as today.”

He added: “There will probably be disruption to play across Wimbledon tomorrow, mainly in the afternoon. Wimbledon will mostly be dry in the morning, and the same with the Grand Prix.”

On Saturday some areas saw 20mm of rain, but it did not have an impact as it came on the back of a fairly dry spell, Mr Partridge added.