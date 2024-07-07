Venezuela’s opposition puts ‘freedom’ at heart of its bid to reclaim power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Venezuela’s opposition puts ‘freedom’ at heart of its bid to reclaim power

By Press Association
Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, accompanied by wife Mercedes, flashes a thumbs up at supporters as he arrives to his campaign rally in Barinas, Venezuela (Ariana Cubillas/AP)
Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, accompanied by wife Mercedes, flashes a thumbs up at supporters as he arrives to his campaign rally in Barinas, Venezuela (Ariana Cubillas/AP)

Venezuela’s opposition is putting “freedom” at the heart of its campaign to oust incumbent President Nicolas Maduro in this month’s elections.

Calls for “libertad” have been common among at rallies by opposition supporters with Venezuelan flags in their hands ahead of the highly anticipated July 28 presidential election.

With the official start of campaigns this week, they were deafening during a massive rally in the western Venezuelan state of Barinas, the home state of the late fiery President Hugo Chavez.

Students, state employees, retired people, agriculture workers and business owners were among the thousands gathered in support of Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, the only candidate with a real chance of ending President Nicolas Maduro’s quest for a third term.

Their chants, collectively, represent long-sought freedom from the 25-year rule of self-described socialist governments.

Individually, people are seeking wide-ranging freedoms, including the freedom to post government criticisms on social media without fearing repercussions.

“I want economic freedom, freedom of purchasing power, freedom of a living wage,” Virginia Linares, 41, said with teary eyes.

“We feel locked in, we feel like something is being taken away from us because a salary that is not decent is a salary that overshadows us as people, we do not achieve the things we want, our dreams.”

Venezuela Election
Supporters stand on the roof of a building adorned with a banner with a message that reads Spanish; “If Barinas could, Venezuela can” during a campaign rally for opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez in Barinas, Venezuela (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

Public employees these days earn a monthly minimum wage of about 3.60 US dollars plus 130 US dollars in bonuses, while private-sector workers make on average 210 US dollars a month.

Neither monthly pay is enough for a family to buy a basic basket of goods, which costs about 380 US dollars.

Ms Linares lost her beauty supply store in 2017 as a result of the social, economic and political crisis that has marked the entirety of Mr Maduro’s 11-year presidency.

Her business is now online only, and her concerns over the country’s economic conditions have increased now that her 17-year-old son has finished high school and is thinking about his future.

The July 28 election is shaping up to be the biggest challenge that Venezuela’s ruling party has faced since Mr Chavez became president in 1999.

The party wants to maintain its absolute control for six more years, but its base, including in Barinas, is divided and disenchanted over the crisis.

The state had long been a bastion of the late president’s movement, Chavismo.

His brothers, Argenis Chavez and Adan Chávez, and father, Hugo de los Reyes Chavez, all served stints as governor from 1998 to 2021.

Venezuela Election
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado speaks during a campaign rally (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

The opposition ended the Chavezes reign and has since used that victory as motivation for its base.

Mr Chavez, elected in 1998, promised to improve the lives of Venezuela’s poorest using the country’s oil.

He expanded social services, including housing and education thanks to the country’s oil bonanza, which generated revenues estimated at some 981 billion US dollars between 1999 and 2011 as oil prices soared.

But corruption, a decline in oil production and economic policies led to a crisis that became evident in 2012.

Before Mr Chavez’s death of cancer in 2013, he picked Mr Maduro as his successor.

Mr Maduro and his United Socialist Party of Venezuela have fended off challenges by barring rivals from elections and painting them as out-of-touch elitists in league with foreign powers.

This time, their government control led to a court ruling blocking the candidacy of opposition powerhouse Maria Corina Machado, who won the October primary of the Unitary Platform coalition with more than 90% of support.

She has thrown her support behind Mr Gonzalez, a former ambassador who has never held public office.

At opposition rallies, including Saturday’s, people say they will undoubtedly vote for Mr Gonzalez but also acknowledge that it is Ms Machado who they see as leader.

Venezuela Election
Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro carry a banner (Cristian Hernandez/AP)

Venezuela’s crisis has motivated more than 7.7 million people to migrate.

When Mr Gonzalez asked the crowd to raise their hand if one of their relatives had migrated, people were quick to react.

He promised them to create conditions so that their loved ones can return.

Miguel Herrera, a school handyman, is worried that his teenage daughters might end up migrating in a few years if Mr Maduro is re-elected.

He thinks that just as Barinas ushered the opposition into the governor’s office, voters across the country can get Mr Gonzalez elected later this month.

His chants for freedom were for a change that would give his children the freedom to choose to stay in Venezuela.

He also wants his rights to quality health care and other public services to be respected.

“I don’t want my daughters to go somewhere else, at all,” said Mr Herrera, who voted for Mr Maduro in the past two elections.

“Politicians made promises and they didn’t deliver and people began to wake up until they opened their eyes.

“We need change.”