Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four people hit by car

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly mounting a pavement and hitting four people with a car.

Police were called after a vehicle drove onto the pavement in Prince Street, Walsall, just before 5pm on Friday, West Midlands Police said.

The driver fled the scene and two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to the force.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and the other two men hit were not seriously hurt.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man who remains in custody for questioning.

Officers also recovered the vehicle suspected of being involved, which will undergo forensic examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via live chat on the force’s website or by calling 101 quoting 20/644772/24.