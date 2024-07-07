Man arrested on suspicion of murder as tributes paid to ‘gentle giant’

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, with police wanting to speak to anyone who saw a man dressed all in black wearing a balaclava near the scene.

Emergency services attended a property on Platt Lane in Fallowfield, Manchester, at 8.50am on Monday July 1 where they found the body of Fintan McDwyer.

Mr McDwyer’s family have paid tribute to him as their “own gentle giant” who was a “true gentleman” with a “wonderful sense of humour”.

Officers believe a “violent assault” took place at the property, with Mr McDwyer suffering fatal injuries thought to have been caused by a “sharp instrument”, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Longsight, Manchester, on suspicion of murder and has been taken to custody ahead of police questioning.

Detectives are urging anyone who saw a man walking in the area of Platt Fields Park, Fallowfield, and Birchfields Park, Rusholme, at around 4am and 4.30am on June 30 dressed in all black and wearing a balaclava to contact police.

“Fintan was our own gentle giant, with a calm and reassuring presence,” Mr McDwyer’s family said.

“He had the most wonderful, soft, Irish lilt.

“He was a true gentleman, had a wonderful sense of humour, and always had a twinkle in his eye.

“There isn’t anyone who would say a bad word about Fintan, and it breaks our hearts that he has been denied years to be with his sons and grandchildren.”

Detective Inspector Lee Shaw, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “This is a shocking murder of a much-loved family man. As the investigation progresses at pace, we have specially trained officers who have been deployed to support them and keep them updated throughout the investigation.

“Our investigation is moving quickly, and we continue to work round the clock to capture a picture of what happened to Fintan.

“I ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area that evening to come forward and know that information will be treated with the strictest confidence. Information could benefit our investigation massively, so please do not stay silent.”

Those with information or footage that could assist the investigation are asked to contact GMP on 0161 856 5415 quoting log 695 of 1/7/24, via the force’s website or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.