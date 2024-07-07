What the papers say – July 8

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – July 8

By Press Association
What the papers say – July 8

Labour’s opening moves after forming the new Government take centre stage on the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror focuses on Chancellor Rachel Reeves, saying her first speech will vow to deliver an economy that makes “every Brit better off”.

The Chancellor’s speech also features on the front of the Daily Mail, which says she will set out a plan which will “declare war on Britain’s planning system”.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on the same ground, saying the overhaul to planning rules will see the return of housing targets.

The Times says the “new dash for growth” will see homes built on green belt land.

The i turns its attention to Europe as it says Labour is facing a clash with the EU over easier migration for young people.

The Daily Express launches its own manifesto with a list of challenges for the new Government.

Election results in France occupy The Independent and The Guardian, which reports on a “surprise surges” for the left which derailed the expected victory for the right.

The Financial Times also looks to France, saying a left alliance is on track to halt the rise of Marie Le Pen’s National Rally party.

“A hero’s send-off” is the headline on the front of the Metro as it concentrates on the funeral of rugby league star and motor neurone disease campaigner Rob Burrow.

And the Daily Star warns about the impact of having too much beer in the summer sun.