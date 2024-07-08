Man aiming to run 62 ultramarathons in 62 days around England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man aiming to run 62 ultramarathons in 62 days around England

By Press Association
Frank Wainwright is running to all 42 cathedral cities (Frank Wainwright/PA)
Frank Wainwright is running to all 42 cathedral cities (Frank Wainwright/PA)

A man aiming to run 62 ultramarathons in 62 days in a circuit around England said he is having the “time of (his) life” doing the challenge.

Frank Wainwright, 54, told the PA news agency that during his 2,000-mile journey he aims to cover all 42 cathedral cities while running in a clockwise loop that takes in the whole of the country.

Mr Wainwright, based in Chippenham, Wiltshire, said the challenge so far has been “so marvellous” and “just lovely” after he set out from Newcastle on July 1.

Frank Wainwright runs on a road
Frank Wainwright aims to cover 2,000 miles on his challenge (Dorsetbays/PA)

“The support that I’ve been getting everywhere going round has been very heart-warming. We’ve had lots of kindness in lots of different areas,” he said.

The writer and small business director plans to stop in the cities along the way to enjoy some local fun, from wearing a Viking helmet around York, dining on fish and chips in Great Yarmouth and enjoying a visit to Buckingham Palace.

“There is a story-telling aspect of my journey alongside the running parts, so that’s keeping me busy for sure,” he said.

“I’ve planned 62 event days as much as 62 days of running so every day has some extraordinary highlights and I’m having the time of my life doing it.”

The long distance runner also factored in a personal aspect to his challenge, as he will be returning to the village in which he grew up – Dewlish in Dorset.

“I’ll be able to pop in and say hello to my parents who are buried in the church there and my sister is flying in from Greece and we’ll get all of our friends together for lunch as I go through there, that will be an emotional one,” he said.

Frank Wainwright
The fundraiser aims to cover all 42 cathedral cities while running in a clockwise loop (Leo Francis/PA)

“It’s a lovely route, it really brings out the best of England, I think.”

He has called his challenge Frank’s Big TOE, which stands for Tour of England, and he aims to encourage and support the connection between urban life and outdoor wellbeing while raising money for youth development charities.

Mr Wainwright, who aims to run around 30 miles per day, has been joined by around 10 runners for sections of his route thus far and he hopes to be joined by more.

He said: “I’ve got a wonderful mix of friends, family and connections along the routes, who I’m looking forward to seeing along the way and also the kind of additional pop ups, which I find very exciting.

“I love meeting those people and I love hearing about their local areas, what they like best about living there.”

Mr Wainwright hopes to promote kindness and optimism with his challenge.

He said: “The money raised and the message received will be used to hopefully build a lasting legacy – for young people growing up to make the best of the country that we live in, and to make it even better.”

To donate to Mr Wainwright’s fundraiser, visit justgiving.com/page/frank-wainwright-bigtoerunner.