Ocado to build third robotic warehouse in Japan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ocado to build third robotic warehouse in Japan

By Press Association
Online supermarket Ocado has revealed plans to build its third robotic warehouse in Japan as part of its tie-up with Aeon in the country (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Online supermarket Ocado has revealed plans to build its third robotic warehouse in Japan as part of its tie-up with Aeon in the country (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Online supermarket Ocado has revealed plans to build its third robotic warehouse in Japan as part of its tie-up with Aeon in the country.

The FTSE listed group – which first struck a partnership deal with Japanese retail company Aeon in 2019 – said the new site in Kuki-Miyashiro will go live in 2027.

It comes after Aeon’s first robotic warehouse opened in the Kanto region of Japan a year ago, powered by Ocado’s technology, with a second due to launch in Hachioji in 2026.

The pair plan to open further robotic warehouses across the country as Aeon expands its online grocery delivery offering.

Tim Steiner, chief executive of Ocado Group, hailed the latest announcement as an “exciting moment for Aeon and Ocado’s relationship as we deepen our already strong partnership”.

He added: “Ocado is helping Aeon Next to provide a seamless online grocery experience to customers across Tokyo.

“We can’t wait to bring this service to even more customers in the years to come.”