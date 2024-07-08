Hollywood giant Paramount agrees £22bn merger deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Hollywood giant Paramount agrees £22bn merger deal

By Press Association
Hollywood giant Paramount has agreed a £22bn merger deal with Skydance Media in a deal that brings together two of the world’s biggest film studios (Ian West/PA)
Hollywood giant Paramount has agreed a £22bn merger deal with Skydance Media in a deal that brings together two of the world’s biggest film studios (Ian West/PA)

Hollywood giant Paramount Global has agreed a 28 billion US dollar (£21.8 billion) merger with Skydance Media in a deal that brings together two of the world’s biggest film studios.

The deal will see Paramount’s non-executive chairwoman Shari Redstone sell her family’s controlling stake in the group, ending their involvement in the company founded by her grandfather in 1936.

Paramount is one of Hollywood’s oldest film studios, having produced cinema classics such as The Godfather, Titanic and Raiders Of The Lost Ark, as well as the Mission: Impossible series.

The group also owns television networks CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV.

Skydance Media is an independent film studio launched by billionaire David Ellison in 2010 and is backed by US private equity groups including RedBird.

Skydance has produced blockbusters including Top Gun: Maverick, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

Ms Redstone said: “Given the changes in the industry, we want to fortify Paramount for the future while ensuring that content remains king.

“Our hope is that the Skydance transaction will enable Paramount’s continued success in this rapidly changing environment.”

The complex deal will see Skydance invest around 8 billion US dollars (£6.2 billion) to take over Paramount.

It comprises a two-stage transaction, in which Skydance will pay 2.4 billion US dollars (£1.9 billion) to buy National Amusements, which controls Paramount.

Skydance will then merge with Paramount.

The deal is set to close in the first half of 2025.