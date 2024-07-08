Cyclist pleads not guilty to ‘furious driving’ charge after woman, 81, died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cyclist pleads not guilty to ‘furious driving’ charge after woman, 81, died

By Press Association
Polly Friedhoff, 81, died 12 days after the incident, Oxford Crown Court heard (Alamy/PA)
An 81 year-old woman who died days after being hit by a pedal cyclist had no warning that the bicycle was heading towards her, a jury has been told.

Polly Friedhoff was “catapulted with incredible force” after being hit during a lunchtime walk as she and a friend made their way along a towpath near Iffley Lock, south of the centre of Oxford on November 20 2022.

She died in hospital 12 days later, Oxford Crown Court heard on Monday.

Edward Bressan, 56, of Newton Road, Oxford, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of “causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving,” an offence under the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act.

The prosecution says the cyclist was “reckless” and told the jury “the case concerns the nature of Mr Bressan’s driving of his bicycle”.

Ms Friedhoff was “propelled” by the force of the bike, pushed across the path and fell on her face, without time to try to break her fall, according to her friend Ewa Huggins who had joined her on their routine stroll.

Ms Huggins insisted the situation happened suddenly, without warning and Ms Friedhoff was hit from behind.

She told the court: “Polly was on my left. We were chatting and walking fairly close together. The path is not very wide and suddenly I saw Polly basically flying in front of me and falling.

Ms Huggins said they were about a foot apart and her friend landed “at an angle with incredible force – actually, I can still hear how her scalp hit.”

She added: “She did not have enough time to put her hands out. She just went straight out to the side and lay very uncomfortably with one of her arms out.

“She fell across the path. She fell about a metre away from me.”

Ms Huggins said the bicycle was flat on the path and the cyclist was on top of it.

She said: “I did not see him hit Polly. I only saw the aftermath when she was catapulted with incredible force.

“I did not hear anything. I did not hear a bell. Quite often cyclists shout when they see pedestrians and are coming from the left or right. I did not hear a bell.

“Normally, Polly and I have a habit of saying ‘thank you’ when somebody rang a bell. It does not happen often. I presume the bell was not rung. I did not hear it.”

Ms Huggins told the court that she thought her friend of 40 years was seriously injured on the ground and that the cyclist was sobbing and “very upset” but she was not focused on him.

She said: “She was very badly hurt. She could not speak. I was asking her to give me some sign of life. I was not aware of what the cyclist was doing.”

Ms Huggins said: “I thought she was dead. She was lying uncomfortably. I was telling her to squeeze my hand. There was no response. There was a lot of blood coming out of mouth. She was badly hurt”.

Ms Huggins had also described her friend as a “keen walker”, who was “pretty fit” despite underlying health conditions. Ms Friedhoff was wearing a “very colourful knitted multi-coloured short coat” during their walk.

Kuljeet Dobe, defending, suggested that Bressan was cycling behind the women and travelling at a pace that was “little more than walking speed”.

Mr Dobe added: “I’m going to suggest that he did ring his bell and you moved a bit further to the right hand side, you said something to Polly and she moved suddenly but moved to the left suddenly and that was when his bike made contact with her and that is when she fell.”

Mr Dobe also suggested that Ms Friedhoff did not fall across the towpath but fell more or less where the contact was made.

Ms Huggins replied: “I saw her being propelled and she didn’t go across, she went at an angle. She was at an angle. It was more than just a knock.”

Earlier, prosecutor Andrew Jordan described the terms “wanton” and “furious” driving which appear in the charge as “rather old-fashioned language” which dates back to the Victorian era.

He told the jury: “Queen Victoria was still on the throne then and the form of transport then was probably horse-drawn carriage.”

He added: “These days that old statute is used to deal with cases that are sometimes not on a highway, as in this case, and sometimes do not involve a motorised vehicle, as in this case, and that is why this curious piece of antiquity is there in front you.”

The hearing was adjourned to Tuesday at 10.15am.