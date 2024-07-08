Families pay tribute to ‘greatly loved’ teenagers killed in motorcycle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Families pay tribute to ‘greatly loved’ teenagers killed in motorcycle crash

By Press Association
A road closed sign (David Davies/PA)
A road closed sign (David Davies/PA)

The families of two teenagers killed in a motorcycle crash last week have said they will be “missed forever” and have left “a massive hole in our hearts and lives”.

Wayne Hodgson, 18, and Bobby Grimes, 13, died after the motorcycle they were on collided with a car in Rushyford, County Durham, shortly before noon on Friday, Durham Constabulary said.

On Monday, their families released statements paying tribute to the teenagers.

Mr Hodgson’s family said: “Wayne, you have left a massive hole in our hearts and lives.

“You are going to be missed for forever and a day. We love you always, our baby Wayne.”

His family added they would like to thank members of the public and emergency service workers who tried to help at the scene.

Bobby’s family said they wished to particularly thank a “hero” member of the public who gave the boy first aid at the scene.

“Bobby was a greatly loved son, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson,” their tribute read.

“He was a cheeky boy who loved to say ‘wise man’. He will never be forgotten and missed forever.”

Durham Constabulary said the incident, which took place on Middridge Road near the Rushyford roundabout, is not being treated as suspicious but encouraged witnesses to come forward.

Investigators would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the motorcycle being driven between Ferryhill and Middridge in the minutes before the collision, the force added.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident can contact Durham Constabulary Serious Collision Investigation Unit via sciu@durham.police.uk or on 101, quoting incident number 144 of July 5.