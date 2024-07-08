Hasselbaink’s expertise could prove useful for England – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hasselbaink’s expertise could prove useful for England – Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Press Association
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been part of Gareth Southgate’s England coaching set-up since March 2023 (Adam Davy/PA)
Trent Alexander-Arnold hopes former Netherlands international Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s knowledge will prove “useful” as the England assistant coach looks to help down the Dutch in Wednesday’s Euro 2024 semi-final.

The former Leeds, Chelsea and Middlesbrough striker has been part of Gareth Southgate’s coaching set-up since March 2023 and was lauded for his role in Saturday’s quarter-final shoot-out win against Switzerland.

England star Jude Bellingham praised assistant coach Hasselbaink for his penalty nous after a triumph that set up a Euro 2024 semi-final against his homeland in Dortmund this Wednesday.

Asked if the ex-Netherlands striker would give England any particular pointers, Alexander-Arnold said: “I am not sure.

“I am sure he will have input with the manager and with Steve (Holland) with the messages they give across to us but the knowledge he has will be useful.

“Of course, and anything we can use to help us win the game, we need to do.

“Obviously he was a top player when he was playing so he knows the game, he understands the game, he can relate to us as players.

“He knows the pressures and everything that comes with being a footballer and in tournament football too, so he is good to have around.

“He works a lot with the attacking players, more than anyone, helps us with the penalties and things so he is a great addition to the backroom staff.”

Alexander-Arnold says England coach Hasselbaink has been a “great addition to us”, helping to coordinate penalty practice that Phil Foden was quick to praise.

“Jimmy’s been working hard with us to do penalties after training in case it goes to a shoot-out,” the forward told BBC Radio 5 Live. “They were just full of confidence and slotted them away.

“Jimmy’s got a lot of experience in the game, he knows his stuff. He’s been taking a few of us after training to practice penalties.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (second left) during England training
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (second left) has been helping the England squad with penalties (Adam Davy/PA)

“I feel like when I first came into the England side, we were maybe practicing them too much and there wasn’t really (a coach) taking them.

“Now we have Jimmy for that reason to only take a couple, not overdo it. Practice your spot where you put it and stick with it. There’s a lot of work that goes into it off the field.

“I feel like we’ve got the balance just right now. It does help that we’ve got some of the best penalty-takers in the world like Ivan (Toney) and Cole (Palmer), who never look like missing.

“I don’t feel like it is a lottery. We put the time and effort in. We don’t want to make it a lottery, we want to have that extra one or two per cent in our favour.”

Luke Shaw echoed his England team-mates’ praise of Hasselbaink, who has managed Antwerp, QPR, Northampton and Burton on two occasions.

“He’s been bringing everything,” the left-back told Monday’s press conference in Blankenhain. “He’s been really good, really positive.

“He’s been doing stuff in training with the strikers, taking some of the training.

“I’m not going to go into too much detail on what he does, but we’re all really happy with Jimmy and he helps not just the strikers, but a lot of the lads and also has the advice from what he’s done in the game to pass on.

“He brings a lot of laughs, that’s just the way. He’s very confident. He likes a little bit of a joke and he brings the positive energy around the camp and makes people smile.”