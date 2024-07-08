EE launches new subscription service to combat scam calls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EE launches new subscription service to combat scam calls

By Press Association
The mobile operator said the new service would use AI to spot likely spam calls and alert users to them (Nick Ansell/PA)
Mobile operator EE has launched a new subscription service designed to protect users from nuisance calls and scams.

Called Scam Guard, the new service is being made available to EE pay-monthly mobile customers, starting from £1 a month.

The mobile operator, which is part of the BT Group, said the new service would use AI to spot likely spam calls and alert users to them, as well as sending alerts if a user’s personal information was found on the dark web and offering tips on how to secure any in-danger accounts.

The service would also offer anti-virus and malware protection for two devices and tools for stronger password creation and social media security via EE’s Cyber Security Duo offering, which was included free for three months.

The mobile operator pointed to government research published earlier this year which showed that 40% of crime committed across the UK was fraud-based, and that almost all phone users – around 96% – experienced nuisance calls on a regular basis.

EE said it hoped the new service would both eliminate the stress of cybersecurity and understanding the technology around it, as well as educate users on the subject.

Helen Burrows, policy director for BT, said: “We have always prioritised the protection of our customers and our investment in Scam Guard is something we are all incredibly proud of.

“We truly believe it will make a significant contribution to the prevention of scams and fraudsters.

“EE was a founding member of Stop Scams UK, and part of a cross-industry alliance to share intelligence on scams.

“We also employ security experts and network-level security to safeguard our network and customers from cyber attacks.

“This is something we take seriously, and while we already block an impressive number of scams, there is always more that we can do. Scam Guard covers all bases so customers can feel safer on our network.”