What the papers say – July 9

The first days of the new Labour Government and the bombing of a children’s hospital in Kyiv dominate the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

The hospital bombing dominates the front of the Daily Mirror, which blames Vladimir Putin for the “atrocity in Ukraine”.

The Times joins the bombing and the new government together ahead of Sir Keir Starmer’s trip to the Nato summit in Washington as it says pressure has increased on the Prime Minister to increase defence spending.

The Daily Mail is on similar ground, saying the bombing shows why the UK and Nato need to raise spending on defence.

Tuesday’s Daily MAIL: “Atrocity that shows Britain and Nato MUST spend more on defence” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ns13lgTVu0 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 8, 2024

On home soil, Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first major speech in the role also features heavily, the i saying she is “ready for war” over the green belt as part of plans for housing and planning reform.

Tuesday's front page: Reeves ready for the war of the UK's green belt as she vows to take on Nimbys #TomorrowsPapersToday Latest from @RichardVaughan1 here: https://t.co/H7gSBzFyRs pic.twitter.com/AVNqYsD98x — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 8, 2024

The Chancellor warned of tough choices, ordered analysis of Conservative pending and sound “the alarm on finances”, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 9 July https://t.co/wN16foqIpS pic.twitter.com/SSsGmSoaDT — Financial Times (@FT) July 8, 2024

The Daily Express says she raised the possibility of “punishing tax rises” amid a report on the state of the country’s finances.

Tuesday’s front page: So what’s it to be…tax rises or cuts to our services? https://t.co/fvVwv1RenP #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PCrDCSOe4m — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 8, 2024

Health Secretary Wes Streeting attracts the attention of The Guardian as he promises funding to “fix the front door to the NHS”.

Tuesday’s GUARDIAN: “Labour to ‘fix front door’ of NHS by diverting billions to local surgeries” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yGengRn6DC — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 8, 2024

The appointment of Anneliese Dodds as women’s minister leads The Daily Telegraph with JK Rowling and tennis star Martina Navratilova among feminist campaigners to criticise the decision over a failure to define the word “woman”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Rowling attacks PM over new women's minister'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/ZeB2t8VZFq — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 8, 2024

The Independent turns its attention to health issues and a review of the Nursing and Midwifery Council, which it says found a “toxic and dysfunctional culture”.

Travel delays feature on the front of the Metro, which says thousands of holidaymakers have been left grounded due to cancelled flights.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 GROUNDEDHOG DAY! 🔴 Another summer, another day of chaos🔴 Airlines: It’s French air traffic controllers 🔴Airports: It’s the summer lightning storms #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/hUooRhighj — Metro (@MetroUK) July 8, 2024

And the Daily Star turns to Jay-Z for its headline on a story about an ice cream van being caught out by the tide on a beach.