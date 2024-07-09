Man arrested after baby found dead in central London By Press Association July 9 2024, 12:16pm July 9 2024, 12:16pm Share Man arrested after baby found dead in central London Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/5035182/man-arrested-after-baby-found-dead-in-central-london/ Copy Link A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the baby’s death are continuing (PA) A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby was found dead in central London. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Taviton Street, in the Euston area, shortly after 2pm on Monday to reports of a “concern for welfare”. Staff from the London Ambulance Service also attended the scene, but the baby was found dead. A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken into custody. A spokesman for the Met said inquiries into the circumstances of the baby’s death are continuing. The child’s age is not yet known.