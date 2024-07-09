William to compete in polo cup to raise money for causes including MND

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

William to compete in polo cup to raise money for causes including MND

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales in action during the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor in 2023 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Prince of Wales in action during the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor in 2023 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Prince of Wales is to take part in a charity polo match on Friday.

Heir to the throne William will compete in the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2024 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.

The event will raise money for causes which William and the Princess of Wales are passionate about supporting, Kensington Palace said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace
The match will raise money for causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It will be the 13th time William has played in the fixture, which is set to generate £1 million this year to add to a running total of £13 million raised by the cup over the years.

“This year the event is set to take the total amount raised to more than £13,000,000 for well-deserving causes that the prince and princess are passionate about,” Kensington Palace said.

Eleven charities and organisations will benefit including the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

William paid a personal tribute to “legend of rugby league” and MND campaigner Rob Burrow after his death from the disease last month.

The Prince of Wales meeting Rob Burrow
William presenting Rob Burrow with his CBE medal (Phil Noble/PA)

The prince, who surprised Burrow and team-mate Kevin Sinfield by presenting them with their CBEs in January, said Burrow had a “huge heart”, adding: “He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream’.”

Thousands of people lined the streets on Sunday to pay their respects to the former Leeds Rhinos star at his private funeral service.

Other causes to benefit are Wales Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, SHOUT, Child Bereavement UK, Royal African Society, Place2Be, Action for Children, The Blackthorn Rally, HMS Oardacious Fund and The Royal Marsden.

Kate, who is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, made a brief return to the public spotlight last month at Trooping the Colour.

The Prince and Princess of Wales kiss
The Prince and Princess of Wales kiss after last year’s year’s polo match (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In a statement the day before, the princess revealed she was making good progress, but was “not out of the woods yet” and had “good days and bad days” as she continued her treatment.

Last year, Kate attended the charity polo cup, presenting her husband with a trophy and greeting him with a kiss.