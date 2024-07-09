Steve Wright: What is peritonitis and how does it kill?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Wright: What is peritonitis and how does it kill?

By Press Association
Steve Wright’s death certificate says he died from acute peritonitis and a perforated gastric peptic ulcer (Alamy/PA)
DJ Steve Wright died from acute peritonitis and a perforated gastric peptic ulcer, according to his death certificate.

What is a peptic ulcer?

Peptic ulcers are sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach or upper portion of the small intestine.

If they occur on the inside of the stomach, they are known as gastric ulcers.

The most common causes of peptic ulcers are infection with the bacteria Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which are widely used to relieve pain or reduce inflammation.

What are the symptoms?

Some people with these ulcers experience no symptoms, while others suffer burning stomach pain, a feeling of fullness or bloating, burping, heartburn and nausea.

A rare complication of stomach ulcers is when the lining of the stomach splits open, known as perforation.

What is peritonitis?

Peritonitis is an infection of the lining of the abdomen. It can occur if an ulcer perforates.

This can be very dangerous because the perforation enables bacteria in the stomach to escape, where it then infects the lining of the abdomen.

Symptoms of peritonitis include pain in the stomach, a very high temperature, rapid heartbeat and being unable to pee or peeing much less than normal.

Can peritonitis be treated?

Peritonitis can range from mild to severe but it is usually always regarded as a medical emergency owing to the fact is often caused by infection.

If the infection is not treated quickly, it can spread around the body and become life-threatening.

Treatment usually involves intravenous antibiotics for any bacterial infection, plus medication for pain.

Depending on the source of infection, people may also need surgery to remove infected organs or tissue.