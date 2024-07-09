Man found guilty of murder after warning he would kill a stranger

A man has been found guilty of murder after stabbing a woman to death in a park hours after he warned he would kill a stranger if he was not sectioned.

Cameron Davis fatally attacked 74-year-old Lorna England as she walked home through Ludwell Valley Park in the Wonford area of Exeter, Devon, on the afternoon of February 18 last year.

The 31-year-old had pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter by diminished responsibility but was found guilty of murder at Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday.

Cameron Davis was found guilty of murder at Exeter Crown Court (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

The judge, Mrs Justice Stacey, told Davis: “You are going to be sentenced for the offence of murder, for which you know that there must be a life sentence, and my task will be to decide what the minimum sentence will be.”

Davis will be sentenced on Thursday.

Addressing the jury, the judge said she hoped the verdict would bring some sense of “comfort and closure” to Mrs England’s family, describing it as an “awful, awful case”.

“This has been one of the most shocking and brutal killings – the killing of a member of the public walking through a park by a complete stranger taps into very deep-seated, human fears,” she said.

“The tragedy for the England family and their grief is unimaginable.”

She praised jurors for their dedication to the case, saying it was full of complex medical evidence, with 17 health experts providing evidence.

At a previous hearing, Joanna Martin KC, prosecuting, said Davis stabbed Mrs England to death because he was “angry and upset” rather than affected by a mental illness to a level that his responsibility was diminished.

She had told the court Mrs England had left home, where David, her husband of 52 years, remained to walk to buy flour from a Lidl supermarket and was returning when she was attacked.

Lorna England was murdered in February last year (Family handout/Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

The jury heard that Davis, who did not know Mrs England, stabbed her twice, once across her neck and once to her chest to a depth of nearly 5in (12cm). Mrs England also suffered defensive injuries to her hand.

The court was told that Davis was living in temporary accommodation provided by a housing association, having been homeless in Exeter when he moved there from Bournemouth.

On January 23, he asked to talk to his support workers because his mental health was deteriorating, saying he would either hurt himself or someone else.

He was assessed by two psychiatrists on January 28, who both decided he did not need to be sectioned.

Davis began expressing his love for his support worker between February 9 and 16 and was seen by the mental health team, who decided he did not need to be sectioned.

He was then given seven days’ notice to leave his accommodation.

Cameron Davis blamed staff at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital for ignoring him when he ‘cried out for help’ (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Ms Martin said Davis called police at 4.41am on the morning of February 18 – the day he attacked Mrs England – and threatened to take his own life in a fire at his accommodation unless he was arrested.

Paramedics and police attended the property, where they found Davis sitting on the pavement outside.

“He said he was going to kill someone if he was discharged that day,” Ms Martin told the court.

“He said he had committed other crimes in the past and always got away with it. He repeated that if he was discharged, he would kill a random person.”

Davis was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where he was told that if he did anything it would be a pre-meditated crime.

The knife Cameron Davis used to murder Lorna England (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Two psychiatrists discussed whether to section Davis and decided that he did not need to be admitted to hospital.

He later bought vodka and a knife at a Lidl supermarket and went to Ludwell Valley Park, where he fatally attacked Mrs England and took her mobile phone.

After leaving the park, Davis went to shops and two pubs in Exeter before being spotted on CCTV sitting on the pavement in the city centre at 9.30pm.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder, telling police: “I f***** warned you c****, that’s why I f****** done it. I didn’t want to but none of you f****** c**** listened.”

Davis later said: “Why didn’t they listen to me at the hospital? The people at the hospital should pay for this. I cried out for help.”