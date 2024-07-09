Blackpink rapper Lisa joins line-up for Global Citizen Festival in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackpink rapper Lisa joins line-up for Global Citizen Festival in New York

By Press Association
Lisa, left, will join the Global Citizen Festival line-up (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Lisa, left, will join the Global Citizen Festival line-up (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Blackpink rapper Lisa will join the Global Citizen Festival line-up in New York’s Central Park for her first solo performance at a festival, the anti-poverty organisation has announced.

Lisa will join headliners Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Raouw Alejandro at the September 28 event, adding to organisers’ plans to attract younger fans and a more international audience.

Global Citizen has long partnered with major artists – from Beyonce and Jay-Z to Queen – to encourage its audience to lobby political, corporate and philanthropic leaders to support the group’s initiatives.

CEO Hugh Evans said this year’s festival, which will focus on addressing poverty and other pressing international issues, needs support from all generations.

He estimates that about 10% of the world’s population lives in extreme poverty and the United Nations expects 575 million people will be at that level in 2030.

Tickets to the festival are free but they require attendees to take action to “defeat poverty, defend the planet and demand equity” on the non-profit’s website.

While she remains part of K-pop powerhouse Blackpink, Lisa released her latest solo single Rockstar last month as part of her new deal with RCA Records. She is also set to make her acting debut in the HBO series The White Lotus.

“Lisa is not only an incredible performer, but also a powerful advocate, leveraging her voice and platform to drive action on some of the most urgent challenges our world is facing,” Katie Hill, Global Citizen’s head of music, entertainment and artist relations, said.