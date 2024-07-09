Bank transfers by Andrew and Tristan Tate ‘entirely orthodox’, lawyer claims

Bank transfers made by influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were “entirely orthodox”, their lawyer has said.

Martin Evans KC told Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday that it was to be expected that a number of payments would be made out of their Stripe account – a payment platform used to deal with revenue from their online businesses.

Devon and Cornwall Police force is bringing a civil claim for unpaid tax against the brothers and a third person identified only as J.

The force has applied for around £2.8 million in seven frozen bank accounts to be forfeited.

On Monday Sarah Clarke KC, for the force, told the court that money had “washed” around a huge number of UK bank accounts.

She said: “That’s what tax evasion looks like, that’s what money laundering looks like.”

But on Tuesday Mr Evans said the movement of money in numerous transfers from a payment platform to the Tates was to be expected.

He told the court: “What happened was entirely orthodox.

“There’s no mystery, for any internet sales there has to be some form of merchant provider or payment platform.”

If the Tate brothers had wanted to distance themselves from the money, they did “a singularly bad job” because they moved it into accounts in their own names, he added.

The brothers spent money on a number of “exotic motor cars” but nothing illegal, he told the court.

“My point is not to start sounding like Jeremy Clarkson, but rather to make a point that’s what they were doing with the money. They weren’t buying drugs or anything else,” he said.

Devon and Cornwall Police accuse the brothers of opening a Stripe account in J’s name in 2019 even though she had no role in their businesses.

Andrew and Tristan Tate had a ‘huge number of bank accounts’ in the UK, the court heard (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Money made from War Room, Hustlers’ University, Cobra Tate and OnlyFans was paid into the account, and most of the payments out went to one of Andrew Tate’s bank accounts.

The court heard that Stripe was unable to provide the proof of identity and address given to open the account in J’s name in February 2019, when an incorrect date of birth was given.

In October 2019, Andrew Tate’s driving licence was provided, and J’s was given in June.

Gary Pons, for J, argued that cryptocurrency held in a Gemini account in her name cannot legally be forfeited.