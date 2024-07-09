Bank transfers by Andrew and Tristan Tate ‘entirely orthodox’, lawyer claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank transfers by Andrew and Tristan Tate ‘entirely orthodox’, lawyer claims

By Press Association
Andrew and Tristan Tate (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Andrew and Tristan Tate (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Bank transfers made by influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were “entirely orthodox”, their lawyer has said.

Martin Evans KC told Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday that it was to be expected that a number of payments would be made out of their Stripe account – a payment platform used to deal with revenue from their online businesses.

Devon and Cornwall Police force is bringing a civil claim for unpaid tax against the brothers and a third person identified only as J.

The force has applied for around £2.8 million in seven frozen bank accounts to be forfeited.

On Monday Sarah Clarke KC, for the force, told the court that money had “washed” around a huge number of UK bank accounts.

She said: “That’s what tax evasion looks like, that’s what money laundering looks like.”

But on Tuesday Mr Evans said the movement of money in numerous transfers from a payment platform to the Tates was to be expected.

He told the court: “What happened was entirely orthodox.

“There’s no mystery, for any internet sales there has to be some form of merchant provider or payment platform.”

If the Tate brothers had wanted to distance themselves from the money, they did “a singularly bad job” because they moved it into accounts in their own names, he added.

The brothers spent money on a number of “exotic motor cars” but nothing illegal, he told the court.

“My point is not to start sounding like Jeremy Clarkson, but rather to make a point that’s what they were doing with the money. They weren’t buying drugs or anything else,” he said.

Devon and Cornwall Police accuse the brothers of opening a Stripe account in J’s name in 2019 even though she had no role in their businesses.

Andrew Tate walking in front of his brother Tristan
Andrew and Tristan Tate had a ‘huge number of bank accounts’ in the UK, the court heard (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Money made from War Room, Hustlers’ University, Cobra Tate and OnlyFans was paid into the account, and most of the payments out went to one of Andrew Tate’s bank accounts.

The court heard that Stripe was unable to provide the proof of identity and address given to open the account in J’s name in February 2019, when an incorrect date of birth was given.

In October 2019, Andrew Tate’s driving licence was provided, and J’s was given in June.

Gary Pons, for J, argued that cryptocurrency held in a Gemini account in her name cannot legally be forfeited.