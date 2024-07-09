Vodafone breaks network data records at Glastonbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Vodafone breaks network data records at Glastonbury

By Press Association
Some 258 gigabytes of data were uploaded during Coldplay’s headline slot on the Saturday night, the mobile operator said (Yui Mok/PA)
Some 258 gigabytes of data were uploaded during Coldplay’s headline slot on the Saturday night, the mobile operator said (Yui Mok/PA)

Vodafone says it broke network data records during Glastonbury this year, with festivalgoers using 33% more data than during the event in 2023.

The mobile operator, which is the official connectivity partner of Glastonbury, said more than 225 terabytes of data were used over the course of the five-day festival, which was headlined by Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Sza – the equivalent of 7,300 hours of HD video streaming.

Vodafone said 258 gigabytes of data were uploaded during Coldplay’s headline slot on the Saturday night, the equivalent of 74,000 high-resolution pictures being uploaded to Instagram.

To handle the crowds of over 200,000 at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Vodafone installed 10 temporary masts around the site.

In addition, the operator offered festivalgoers the chance to test out its own network during their time at the festival by allowing them to temporarily switch to Vodafone via eSim and without changing their number – a offer the firm said nearly 15,000 people tried out.

The official Glastonbury app was also supported by the mobile operator, who said it was downloaded more than 226,000 times, including by around one in 10 who were not at the festival itself.

Elsewhere, Vodafone said just under 10,000 people bought power banks for charging their devices from the firm’s on-site Connect & Charge tent.

The operator said that for each one of these purchases, it would donate free connectivity to charities in the local area, as part of a scheme to help Glastonbury attendees give back to the local community.

Rob Winterschladen, Vodafone UK consumer director, said: “As official connectivity partner for Glastonbury Festival, I’m incredibly proud that we boosted our network to its highest capacity ever, allowed all festivalgoers the opportunity to try The Nation’s Network for free, and delivered a game-changing app.

“I look forward to delivering even more for fans and customers across the summer and beyond.”