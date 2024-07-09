Police issue CCTV of arson attack on family home which killed 26-year-old man

Detectives investigating a fatal arson attack have released CCTV showing an offender starting the blaze and running away after almost being engulfed in flames.

Akashdeep Singh, 26, died in hospital after the severe fire at his home, which left a 16-year-old boy in a life-threatening condition, a 52-year-old woman with life-changing injuries, and two other people also injured.

The fire at Mr Singh’s family home in Plascom Road, East Park, Wolverhampton, broke out at around 1am on Tuesday June 25.

On Tuesday, West Midlands Police issued a video clip from a security camera, showing a person smashing and then removing a window, before setting light to an accelerant, believed to be petrol.

The damage caused to Akashdeep Singh’s family home in East Park, Wolverhampton, by the arson attack (West Midlands Police/PA)

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards said the footage shows a concerted attempt to cause a significant blaze.

Speaking at force headquarters in Birmingham, the senior officer urged the offender caught in the footage and anyone else involved in the offence to turn themselves in.

Mr Edwards said: “Our appeal today with the release of the CCTV is to anyone who knows anything about this – do you recognise the person in the CCTV?

“They may have been injured from burns or their clothing certainly might have been damaged. Do you know that person? Has that person confided in you?

“Who else was involved? Obviously it would take some significant degree of planning.”

Emergency services at the scene in Plascom Road, East Park, Wolverhampton, on Tuesday June 25 (Jacob King/PA)

As well as appealing for information about the motive for the offence, Mr Edwards issued a direct appeal for those involved to contact the police.

He said: “I would like to appeal to the person or people responsible… your actions already have had significant consequences – a 26-year-old man is dead, his family are grieving.

“We have officers dedicated to bringing you to justice. I am asking you to do the right thing and come forward and hand yourself in the police.”

Two of those injured remain in hospital in a critical but stable condition, while two others were treated for minor injuries.

Fire crews at the scene of the deadly blaze (Jacob King/PA)

In a statement issued through police, relatives of the victim said: “Our family is deeply shocked and saddened by the news of Akashdeep Singh’s passing.

“He was a kind, helpful, and deeply religious person whose loss brings us immense pain that will remain with us for the rest of our lives.

“A true hero, our precious son, whose boundless kindness, infectious laughter, and unwavering love filled our lives with immeasurable joy, his memory will forever be cherished, and the depth of his absence is profoundly felt every single day.”