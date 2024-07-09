Woman, 71, was killed by her son who had paranoid delusions, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 71, was killed by her son who had paranoid delusions, court told

By Press Association
Christine Emmerson was pronounced dead at her home in Lincolnshire (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
A man who stabbed his 71-year-old mother to death in their living room had paranoid delusions that everyone was “going to kill him”, a court has been told.

The jury heard that Shaun Emmerson, 51, inflicted fatal wounds on Christine Emmerson on August 3 last year in their shared home in Kirk Close, West Ashby, Lincolnshire, before climbing onto the roof and calling 999 to admit to carrying out a “violent attack” on her.

In Emmerson’s emergency call, which was played to the court, he was heard saying he “stabbed” his mother and thought she was dead.

He also told the call handler to send armed officers to the scene to “put me out of my misery” and claimed the “Department of Justice have been torturing me for the last 20 years”.

A trial of the facts at Lincoln Crown Court was told on Tuesday that Emmerson thought he could hear his “neighbours through the walls” who were saying they wanted to kill him in a “painful” way and he was afraid that someone would “attack” him in his sleep.

Emmerson is charged with murder but has been deemed unfit to stand trial due to a mental disability and did not enter a plea or appear in the dock.

Opening the case, prosecutor Christopher Donnellan KC told the jury that “extensive” blood was found with Mrs Emmerson’s body after she received 26 sharp force injuries to her head and neck and nine sharp force injuries to her torso.

He said: “The lifeless body of Christine Emmerson was found covered in blood, lying in a pool of blood near the fireplace in the living room.

“The Crown’s case is that what was said in that 999 call was reliable, and it was a reliable account because a person with delusional thoughts can say things accurately while suffering with delusions.”

Dr Stuart Hamilton, a forensic pathologist who carried out a post-mortem examination on Mrs Emmerson, said she would have “rapidly” lost consciousness from the injuries.

He said that stab wounds to her neck were the immediate cause of death.

Crown court stock
The trial of the facts is being heard at Lincoln Crown Court (Lucy Bogustawski/PA)

A 23.5cm-long pink kitchen knife, which was shown to the court in a clear plastic case, was recovered from a bedroom in the house covered in a such large volume of blood that the weapon could not be DNA tested for who had held it, jurors were told.

Before the prosecution opened the case, Judge Simon Hirst explained to the jury that their role was to decide whether Emmerson did the acts alleged against him.

The judge told the jury: “The defendant is not fit to stand trial. Because of this there cannot be a trial in the usual way.

“You will not have to decide whether he is guilty, you will have to decide whether he did the act he is charged with.”

The trial continues.