Seventh senior Democrat suggests Biden should step aside in White House race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Seventh senior Democrat suggests Biden should step aside in White House race

By Press Association
Joe Biden is battling to hold onto the Democratic nomination for the presidency (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta/PA)
Joe Biden is battling to hold onto the Democratic nomination for the presidency (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta/PA)

The mood on Capitol Hill turned grimly uncertain on Tuesday as Democrats wrestled over President Joe Biden’s re-election and the extraordinary question before them – whether to stand behind his candidacy or push the president to bow out amid concerns over his ability to lead them to victory.

House and Senate Democrats met privately with tensions running high.

The conversation was “dour” and “sad” in the House, legislators said, as they discussed their party leader who emphatically refuses to step aside and implored them in a sharply worded letter to refocus from him to the threat posed by Republican Donald Trump.

In the Senate, where Mr Biden spent a storied career, they said even less.

Late in the day, a seventh House Democrat, Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, publicly said Mr Biden should not run for re-election.

A military veteran, Sherrill said with Republican Donald Trump running for the White House, “the stakes are too high – and the threat is too real – to stay silent”.

“I realise this is hard, but we have done hard things in pursuit of democracy since the founding of this nation,” she said in a statement. “It is time to do so again.”

What could become a time for Democrats to bolster their president, who remains the favourite for some despite his poor debate performance and public appearances, instead fell deeper into crisis over real fears they could lose the White House and Congress and watch the rise of a second term Trump.

Election 2024 House Democrats
Democrat Mike Quigley said Mr Biden should step down because ‘he can’t win’ (AP Photo/John McDonnell/PA)

Earlier, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said members had “an opportunity to express themselves in a candid and comprehensive fashion” at a closed-door session and the discussions would continue.

It is a remarkable moment for the president and his party with Democrats in Congress seriously questioning Mr Biden’s place at the top of the ticket, weeks before the Democratic National Convention to nominate him for a second term.

Mr Biden’s supporters have been emerging as the most vocal, and at least one key House Democrat reversed course to publicly support the president.

But no agreement was in sight and an undercurrent of dissent runs strong. As Senate Democrats stayed silent in public, Mr Biden’s political future was the remarkable matter in question.

Asked if there was any consensus, Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, one of Mr Biden’s closest supporters said, the “consensus is that Donald Trump poses a threat and the focus should be on that”.

In the private House meeting on Tuesday, there was a growing concern that Mr Biden remaining in the race means the election will centre on his age issues instead of Mr Trump, according to one of the people in the room.

At least 20 Democratic legislators stood up to speak during the nearly two-hour session in what for many is an existential moment for their country considering a second Trump presidency.

Most of those who spoke wanted Mr Biden to end his candidacy, said another person granted anonymity to discuss the meeting.

Many Democrats worry that not only is the presidency in jeopardy but also their own down-ballot races for control of the House and Senate – and the party’s ability to stop Mr Trump and the conservative Project 2025 agenda with its plans to weaken the federal government.

“He just has to step down because he can’t win,” said Mike Quigley of Illinois.