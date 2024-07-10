What the papers say – July 10

Football and defence dominate the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers ahead of a Nato summit and Euro 2024 semi-final.

The Daily Telegraph says Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will announce a review of defence which could bring increased spending and greater numbers for the armed forces.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM could boost size of Armed Forces'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/zLzS4485Zd — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 9, 2024

Defence is also the focus of The Guardian, which says Sir Keir will call on Nato leaders to increase their spending as they meet in Washington.

The Guardian: Starmer calls on Nato to raise defence spending #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/R9XL3pLtU7 — George Mann (@sgfmann) July 9, 2024

The Independent says the Prime Minister is flying into “defence budget flak” at the Nato summit, while The Times says he is “playing with fire” by delaying a decision on spending until after the review.

The Times: Badenoch takes swipe at Sunak over election decisions #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9oT5Ui4Q4h — George Mann (@sgfmann) July 9, 2024

Labour’s policies on migrants come under fire on the front of the Daily Express, shadow home secretary James Cleverly saying the Government has placed a “huge ‘Open’ sign on the White Cliffs of Dover”.

Wednesday’s front page: Cleverly: Labour has hung a huge ‘open’ sign on White Cliffs of Dover https://t.co/tFIw7PcIr8 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tsSUmQFgwH — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 9, 2024

England’s defence features in a different form elsewhere as several papers focus on the Euro 2024 semi-final with the Netherlands, the Daily Mirror focusing on the team spirit in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Wednesday's front page: Boss Southgate hails special team spirit as England bid for #EURO2024 gloryhttps://t.co/7GovmodJqv#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BBMgo8Y9XX — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 9, 2024

The Daily Star simply urges the England players to “Go For It!” while the Metro says the team stands on the verge of history.

Wednesday's front page: YOUR COUNTRY NEEDS YOU TO REALLY, REALLY GO FOR IT!#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/Ebpg7NeqvE pic.twitter.com/EZFXCOeAoQ — Daily Star (@dailystar) July 9, 2024

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 IT'S NOW OR NETHER! 🔴 England aim for Euros final#tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/sxYy2aOCL2 — Metro (@MetroUK) July 9, 2024

The i focuses on the chief executive of Thames Water, who it says will receive an additional £195,000 bonus despite the firm asking for bill rises to be approved.

Wednesday's front page: Thames Water boss takes £195k bonus – as firm asks for 59% bill hikes and dumps double raw sewage #TomorrowsPapersToday Latest: https://t.co/1gKXhZJEgB pic.twitter.com/rBQ6FpGuZQ — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 9, 2024

A man jailed after being on his phone travelling at 141mph ahead of a crash which killed an eight-month-old baby is dubbed “Britain’s most despicable drink driver” by the Daily Mail.

The Financial Times concentrates on 1,000 jobs being cut at Dyson, which it says deals a blow to Labour’s growth strategy.