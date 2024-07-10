Australian rangers shoot 14ft crocodile that killed girl swimming in creek

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Australian rangers shoot 14ft crocodile that killed girl swimming in creek

By Press Association
(AuBC/AP)
(AuBC/AP)

Rangers in northern Australia have shot dead a 14ft (4.2m) crocodile after it killed a 12-year-old girl while she was swimming with her family last week, police said on Wednesday.

The girl’s death was the first fatal crocodile attack in the Northern Territory since 2018 when an indigenous woman was killed while gathering mussels in a river.

The attack has rekindled debate on whether more should be done to curb the crocodile population in the Northern Territory, where the protected species has increasingly encroached on human populations.

Wildlife rangers had been attempting to trap or shoot the crocodile since the girl was attacked last week in Mango Creek near Palumpa, an Outback indigenous community.

They shot the reptile on Sunday after getting permission from the region’s traditional landowners. Saltwater crocodiles are considered a totem by many indigenous Australians.

Police said analysis had confirmed it was the one that killed the girl.

Senior sergeant Erica Gibson said in a statement: “The events of last week have had a huge impact on the family and local police are continuing to provide support to everyone impacted.”

Northern Territory-based crocodile scientist Grahame Webb said a reptile the size of the one shot had to be male and at least 30 years old. They grow throughout their lives and can live up to 70 years.

The girl’s death came weeks after the Northern Territory approved a 10-year plan to contain crocodile numbers, increasing the rate of culling near human habitat from 300 to 1,200 a year.

The Northern Territory government said after the latest fatality that crocodiles could not be allowed to outnumber humans.

The Northern Territory has a land area around the size of France and Spain combined but a population of only 250,000 people. Crocodile numbers are estimated at 100,000.

The crocodile population was as low as 3,000 before hunting them was outlawed by federal legislation in 1971.

Mr Webb said the territory’s crocodiles had largely stabilised their own population in recent years by killing each other for food or territory.

“They eat each other. The crocs have been controlling their own population. It’s not really people that have been controlling them,” he said.