Manhunt after three women murdered in Hertfordshire home

A major police search is under way for a 26-year-old man suspected of murdering three women.

Kyle Clifford, from Enfield, north London, is wanted over the deaths of the women who were found fatally injured in a house in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, just after 7pm on Tuesday, Hertfordshire Police said.

Officers and ambulance crews tried to save the women, who were related, but they all died at the scene.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This is an incredibly difficult incident for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

“Whilst we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are actively seeking Kyle Clifford who we believe could be in the areas of Hertfordshire or north London.

“Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away. He may still be in possession of a weapon.”

Mr Hall added: “Our inquiries will continue over the coming days to ascertain the full circumstances of what happened but I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who was in the area around Ashlyn Close from around lunchtime on Tuesday until 7pm, and believes they may have seen anything that could assist the investigation, to contact us.

“This incident will of course be of concern to local residents. Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area today so please do speak to them if you need to.”