Irish woman ‘charged with attempted suicide in Dubai is trying to stay positive’

By Press Association
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

An Irish woman who has reportedly been charged by Dubai authorities with attempting suicide is trying to stay positive, her family has said.

Tori Towey, 28, from Co Roscommon, was a victim of domestic violence and has been banned from leaving the state, Irish parliamentarians were told on Tuesday.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said in the Dail chamber that Ms Towey had been charged with attempted suicide and alcohol abuse as she urged the Irish Government to intervene.

Irish premier Simon Harris has said he will look to support an Irish citizen in “the most appalling of circumstances”.

Simon Harris speaking to the media outside Government Buildings in Dublin
Simon Harris (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)

Ms Towey’s mother Caroline has flown to Dubai to be with her daughter.

Her aunt Ann Flynn said both were trying to stay positive.

Radha Stirling, founder of the Detained in Dubai group, said the support of the Irish Government had “really warmed” them and “given them hope and inspiration”.

“Right now she’s just happy to be with her mother in safety. It’s all very recent,” Ms Stirling added.

She said the case is due to be heard in court next week.

“I think when it comes to a case like this it’s all about diplomacy,” she told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“Various members of the Irish Government have contacted the UAE’s ambassador to Ireland and Ireland’s ambassador in the UAE and they’re trying to get those diplomatic talks happening.

“If that happens, that is the best and fastest way to get her home.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs told the PA news agency on Wednesday it was providing “ongoing consular assistance” in the case, as was Ireland’s embassy in the United Arab Emirates.

“The Irish ambassador to the UAE is in regular contact with our citizen (including this morning). The embassy is also engaging with all the relevant authorities in UAE on the case,” the department said.

“Officials will continue to provide advice and consular assistance.”